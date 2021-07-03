2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Launch Likely This Month In India

New generation Royal Enfield Classic 350 is based on a brand new platform and is powered by a 349 cc single-cylinder OHC engine; will also get Tripper Navigation

Royal Enfield has the Classic 350 as its best-selling model for many years in the Indian market and the brand has expanded its lineup over the last three years with the Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650 and Meteor 350. The Meteor 350 acts as a replacement to the Thunderbird and it will have plenty in common with the upcoming Classic.

The second-generation Classic 350’s test mules have been spotted for several months and the retro motorcycle maker is certainly taking time compounded by the woes related to the reemergence of the health crisis. Only a few months ago, the production-ready Royal Enfield Classic 350 came to light without wearing any badges, and a launch could be expected sometime this month.

So why a new Classic? The existing model has been around for a long time despite being on top of the middleweight sales charts and the 350 cc segment has seen increased competition in recent years courtesy of the Jawa Classic, Jawa 42, Benelli Imperiale 400, Honda CB350 RS and Honda H’ness CB350 while Yezdi will reportedly join the party later this year as well.

Amidst minor cosmetic updates, the second-gen RE Classic 350 is underpinned by the new J platform as the single downtube frame is ditched in favour of a twin cradle unit. This should help in dramatically improving the handling characteristics and the revised 349 cc single-cylinder OHC engine will aid in better throttle response and reduced vibrations.

The powertrain will develop a maximum power output of just above 20 horsepower and 27 Nm of peak torque – slight drop in power and 1 Nm down on the outgoing 346 cc engine. The motor will be linked with a five-speed transmission and a dual-channel ABS system will be on offer in the top-end variants.

The revised semi-digital instrument cluster will have a separate pod for the Google-powered Tripper Navigation system