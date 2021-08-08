2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 India Launch Likely On August 27

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 is the highly anticipated motorcycle launch of the year and it will have an assortment of changes

Royal Enfield is gearing up to launch the new generation Classic 350 in the domestic market and it was spotted testing during an advertisement shoot recently hinting that the debut is near. According to our source, the second-gen Classic 350 will be introduced on August 27 but various reports claim that August 31, 2021 could be the date.

The new-gen Royal Enfield Classic 350 has been a long time coming and it marks the end of the highly successful retro-themed motorcycle that dominated the 350 cc space. The upcoming model is expected to carry on the momentum as it comes with a host of changes. Firstly, it will become the second RE motorcycle to sit on the J platform, debuted in the Meteor 350 cruiser.

The arrival of a new architecture should help in the lowered kerb weight, better cornering characteristics, straight-line performance, and overall agility. The Chennai-based manufacturer has kept the essence intact as far as the design is concerned. The classic appeal has been retained with minor changes like a new seat, more compact rear, new body graphics and slightly higher grab rail.

It will be sold with a range of accessories and in single- as well as double-seater configurations. Moreover, both alloy wheels and spoked wheels will be available along with new colour schemes. The revised instrument cluster gets a new digital display and the Tripper Navigation system (Google-powered turn-by-turn navigation) could be an option.

As for the performance, the same 349 cc single-cylinder OHC engine used in the Meteor 350 will be employed producing just over 20 horsepower and 27 Nm of peak torque. It will be paired with a five-speed transmission. The powertrain will likely be smoother and well-refined compared to the outgoing Classic 350 and thus the vibration levels are expected to be reduced.

In addition, the improved overall fit and finish and the revised switchgear layout could amp the premium nature of the Classic 350. Compared to the outgoing model, the prices could go up by Rs. 10,000 and the top-spec variants will have a dual-channel ABS system. The exhaust note will be different as well.