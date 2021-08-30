2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Colour Choices & Variants Explained

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 is powered by a 349 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected OHC engine producing 20.2 bhp maximum power and 27 Nm of peak torque

Royal Enfield is gearing up to launch the new generation Classic 350 on September 1, 2021 in the Indian market and all the colour choices have already started reaching dealerships across the country. The Classic 350 has been the best-selling middleweight motorcycle for more than a decade and is due a significant upgrade this time around.

The retro design theme of the new generation Classic 350 is identical to that of the outgoing model barring some minor updates. The homegrown manufacturer will sell the 2021 Classic 350 in single- and dual-seat options along with single- and dual-channel ABS system equipped variants across multiple trim levels.

It gets Redditch, Halcyon, Signals, Dark and Chrome paint schemes. The Redditch appears to be only available with a single-channel ABS while the test gets dual-channel ABS tech. While Halcyon comes in three colours, the Dark and Signals gain blackened design elements and the rest of the range makes do with chrome accents.

The colour palette of the 2021 RE Classic 350 boasts Chrome Red, Chrome Bronze, Dark Stealth Black, Dark Gunmetal Grey, Signals Marsh Grey, Signals Sandstorm, Halcyon Green, Halcyon Black and Halcyon Grey as a variety of shades are available. The Google-powered TFT Tripper Navigation display could be offered as an option at a later date.

The instrument cluster has been updated with a new LCD display showing information such as fuel bar graph, trip meter and odometer. The new-gen Classic has several commonalities with the Meteor 350 as both share the same underpinnings and the switchgear. It sits on the new twin cradle chassis and is suspended on 41 mm telescopic front forks and twin gas charger rear shocks.

As for the performance, the 349 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected OHC engine developing a maximum power output of 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque is utilised as in the Meteor cruiser. It is paired with a five-speed transmission. Watch this space for more action as prices and other key details of the 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be released in less than a couple of day’s time.