MY21 Renault Triber Launched In India; Priced From Rs. 5.30 Lakh

2021 Renault Triber gets a few feature additions and a new colour scheme called Cedar Brown; mechanically remains the same

Renault India has today announced the launch of the 2021MY Triber in the domestic market and is priced from Rs. 5.30 lakh for the base RXE manual trim and it goes all the way up to Rs. 7.65 lakh for the RXZ AMT variant (ex-showroom). Totally, the modular MPV is offered in RXE, RXL, RXT and RXZ trims with both a five-speed manual and a five-speed Easy-R AMT gearbox choices.

The Triber has played an instrumental role in the brand garnering volumes since its debut back in August 2019. It followed the same ethos of the Kwid by being feature-packed in an aggressive price range and Renault says more than 75,000 units have been sold across the country. Some of the new features in the 2021 Triber include height-adjustable driver seat and steering mounted audio and phone controls.

The sub-four-metre MPV is positioned well below the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga in terms of pricing and thus opened up a new segment, which only had Datsun Go Plus competing in it. Last year, the French auto major introduced the optional AMT into the mix and it also helped in expanding the range further. It now gets two-tone exterior shades across the palette.

In addition, a new colour scheme called Cedar Brown has been introduced along with LED turn signals on Outside Rear View Mirrors. Other four paint schemes on offer are Metal Mustard, Electric Blue, Moonlight Silver and Ice Cool White with dual-tone options on the RXZ variant. The Triber offers practical seating configurations alongside enabling the segment-largest 625 litres of bootspace in its five-seat layout.

The top-end variants are retailed with four airbags as well. From the Renault-Nissan Alliance’s production facility in Tamil Nadu, the Triber is being shipped to global markets like South Africa and SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) region and its reach will be expanded further to more markets in Africa and South Asian region.

Currently, the bookings for the 2021 Renault Triber are taken online at an initial token of Rs. 11,000 or it can be reserved at authorised dealerships. It has been listed on the CSC Grameen eStore and available through aspirational Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs). As for the performance, the same 1.0-litre three-cylinder naturally-aspirated petrol engine develops 71 bhp and 96 Nm while its turbo version could be launched in the near future.