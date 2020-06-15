2021 Nissan Rogue Teased Ahead Of Global Debut

Other than a teaser image of the 2021 Nissan Rogue (X-Trail), Nissan has even shared a video that gives a glimpse of a series of upcoming products

A few days ago, Nissan shared a short video to tease the imminent arrival of some of its models. In all, the video gave us a glimpse of 12 upcoming Nissan cars, out of which, the 2021 Nissan Rogue aka X-Trail is slated to make its public debut today.

The teaser video that was recently uploaded by the manufacturer is called ‘#NissanNext A to Z’ and other than the Rogue, it even teases models like the upcoming Z car that could be called 400Z and the India-bound Magnite sub-4-metre compact SUV that will rival models like the Maruti Vitara Brezza and Hyundai Venue.

Recently, Nissan has even shared a teaser image of the 2021 Nissan Rogue. The upcoming model is a facelifted version of the second-gen Nissan X-Trail that is already on sale in many markets. Compared to the outgoing version, the new model will have an improved styling package that should make the crossover more appealing to look at. The revisions for the exterior will include ‘V-Motion’ grille, full-LED headlamps, brown/black interiors, larger touchscreen, panoramic sunroof, digital instrument console, wireless charging and new 5-spoke wheels.

Internationally, the 2021 Nissan Rogue will go on to lock horns with the Toyota RAV4, Ford Escape and Honda CR-V. From the looks of it, it doesn’t look like the upcoming X-Trail will come to us anytime soon as the company is currently focussed on launching the Magnite first. Also, given the low demand for the Honda CR-V in India, chances of the new X-Trail coming to us are quite slim.

In all likelihood, the 2021 Nissan Rogue aka X-Trail will sport the same 2.5-litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine that is available in the outgoing model. However, the motor will be tuned to produce a higher maximum power of 180 bhp and a peak torque of 237 Nm. The new model could even receive a hybrid powerplant with range-extender configuration. The recently introduced Thai-spec 2020 Nissan Kicks already has this technology.