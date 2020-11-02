2021 Nissan Pathfinder Digitally Imagined Based On Spy Pictures

The Nissan Pathfinder is expected to be unveiled in its next-generation avatar before the end of this year

The Nissan Pathfinder was first introduced back in 1986, and since then, the vehicle has undergone three generation changes, with the fourth-gen iteration arriving in 2013. The SUV is now due for another major update, and Nissan is already working on the fifth-generation Pathfinder. The new SUV has been spied during road tests multiple times already, and is expected to debut before the year ends.

Here, we have digitally rendered images of the upcoming next-gen Nissan Pathfinder. They’ve been created by Nikita Chuiko, a Russia-based illustrator. These renderings use design details from all the available spy pictures. At the front end, we see a pair of E-shaped LED lights, flanking the brand’s signature V-shaped grille. The front bumper is quite large, and features a wide air dam and large side vents. There’s also a silver-finished bash plate at the bottom.

At the sides, we see a pretty-looking dual-tone alloy wheels, with black plastic cladding on the wheel arches. The ORVMs are mounted on the doors, and are blacked-out instead of body-coloured. Even the roof and pillars (except D-pillar) have been blacked-out, giving this vehicle a dual-tone paint scheme.

At the rear, we see a pair of sleek wraparound taillamps, with a chrome strip running horizontally between them. The numberplate housing is on the rear bumper, which keep the tailgate design clean and uncluttered. There’s a bash plate at the rear, and on both the sides of the vehicle as well. It also gets a roof spoiler and a shark-fin antenna.

Overall, this digital illustration looks quite sharp and sporty, while still maintaining a boxy design. Also, it looks pretty accurate when compared to the spy pictures, and the final production model could end up looking pretty close to this.

Details about the powertrains of the 2021 Nissan Pathfinder haven’t been revealed yet. The current-generation model is available with two engine options. The first one is a 2.5-litre inline-4 gasoline/electric hybrid powertrain, capable of generating a maximum horsepower of 250 HP. The second one is a 3.5-litre V6 gasoline, which can belt out a peak power output of 284 HP.