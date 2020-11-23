The Nissan Navara VL 4×4 AT sits under the new range-topping PRO-4X trim, but the former gets all the bells and whistles that the latter comes with, apart from the visual enhancements

We recently reported about the third-gen Nissan Navara pickup truck getting a facelift that is expected to be launched in the first quarter of next year. Ahead of its launch, the updated Nissan Navara has already started arriving at dealerships, and the top-of-the-line VL 4×4 AT variant of the pickup truck has been snapped at a showroom.

It should be noted that Nissan has introduced a range-topping PRO-4X trim with the 2021 Navara facelift, however, the VL 4×4 AT trim spotted at the dealership is the top-end variant of the regular Navara pickup truck, which basically means that it gets the same equipment list as the PRO-4X variant.

That being said, the 2021 Navara facelift comes equipped with an updated 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a new steering wheel along with some changes made to the dashboard as compared to the outgoing model. It also gets a 7-inch digital MID that sits in between the analog dials.

On the outside, the pickup truck sports a completely redesigned front fascia, as well as a heavily updated rear-end. Up front, the 2021 Navara gets a new large radiator grille, flanked by bi-LED headlamps with c-shaped LED daytime running lamps. What the VL trim does miss out on as compared to PRO-4X is off-road tyres, as well as some visual enhancements like black and orange accents here and there.

Nissan has also beefed up the rear axle of the Navara, while also increased its payload capacity, and it can now carry loads up to 1.2 tonnes on the tray. On the safety front, the 2021 Navara now gets a forward collision warning, emergency braking, a 360-degree camera and rain-sensing wipers.

The Navara facelift draws power from a 2.3-litre four-cylinder twin-turbo diesel engine that belts out 188 horsepower and 450 Nm torque. The engine can either be had with a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed AT. Prices of the 2021 Navara facelift are expected to be released some time around its launch next year.