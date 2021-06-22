2021 Mini 3-Door Hatch, Convertible & JCW Launched From Rs. 38 Lakh

2021 Mini range comes with a slew of updates inside and out and the models are powered by a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine

Mini’s India division has today announced the launch of the Mini three-door hatchback, new Mini Convertible and Mini JCW hatchback. They are brought into the country via the CBU route and is offered in petrol engine options and test drives as well as bookings have commenced at the brand’s authorised dealerships across the country.

Speaking on the launch Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “Since inception, authentic design, unique style and driving fun are timeless qualities that distinguish the iconic MINI. 20 years after the launch of the modern MINI, the latest model generation continues to reinvent itself all over again and amplifies its emotional design, go-kart feel and clever functionality.”

The 2021 Mini range debuts following the launch of the new Countryman earlier this year and they are priced at Rs. 38 lakh for the three-door hatch, Rs. 44 lakh for the Convertible and Rs. 45.50 lakh for the John Cooper Works hatch (all prices, ex-showroom pan India). They are retailed in a total of eleven colour choices.

The new Mini hatch and convertible are powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder TwinPower turbo petrol engine producing 192 hp and 280 Nm at 1,350-4,600 rpm. The former can do zero to 100 kmph in 6.7 seconds while the latter is four-tenths slower. The JCW hatchback uses the same 2.0-litre engine kicking out 231 hp and 320 Nm at 1,450-4,800 rpm.

The hatchback and convertible are linked with a seven-speed dual-clutch steptronic transmission and the performance-based JCW is hooked with an eight-speed steptronic sport transmission. The exterior boasts a hexagonal radiator grille, LED headlights with integrated fog lights, LED side indicators integrated into the redesigned side scuttles, short overhangs, British-flag-inspired rear lights graphics, new air intakes, etc.

The JCW gets a new honeycomb grille, red highlights, exclusive John Cooper Works bonnet stripes, contrast paint finish for the roof and mirror caps in white, black or exclusively for MINI John Cooper Works in Chilli Red, front apron with integrated air ducts, and a host of optional features. The updated interior gets two new surface trims and upholstery options, sports seats, new steering wheel, an 8.8-inch colour touchscreen display, and a host of safety features.