2021 Mercedes S-Class India Launch On 17 June – Walkaround Video

In the Indian market, the new-gen Mercedes S-Class will be available with two engine options – a 3.0L petrol unit and a 3.0L diesel unit

Mercedes-Benz will launch the new-generation S-Class in India on June 17. Introduced globally last year, the new model features more tech and equipment than before and offers a lot more luxury and comfort as well. Until the India-spec model arrives, take a look at this walkaround video of the US-spec 2021 Mercedes S-Class (S 580 Executive Line).

The design of the new S-Class is eye-catchy yet extremely elegant. At the front, we see a massive grille, along with sharp LED headlamps (with integrated LED DRLs). The front bumper gets large air intakes, and there is a healthy smattering of chrome around the vents and on the front grille. Of course, there’s a Mercedes three-point star hood ornament on the nose.

At the sides, we see flush-fitting door handles, which give the vehicle a very sleek look, along with beautiful machine-cut alloy wheels. At the rear, we see a pair of wraparound LED taillights, with a chrome strip running horizontally on the tailgate from one end to the other. The rear bumper gets wide twin exhausts, which look sporty.

The interior of the new S-Class is extremely impressive as well. The luxury sedan gets a 12.8-inch tablet-style touchscreen infotainment system, along with 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster. Other features on offer include an active ambient lighting system, head-up display (with AR), heated and ventilated seats (with massage function), two entertainment screens for the rear seats, etc.

Upon launch, the new-gen Mercedes-Benz S-Class will continue to rival BMW 7-Series and Audi A8 in the Indian market. It will be available in long-wheelbase form, which offers more interior room than the standard model. The 2021 S-Class will be offered in two variants in our market – S 450 4Matic and S 400d 4Matic.

The S 450 be powered by a 3.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, capable of generating 367 PS and 500 Nm. The S 400d will have a 3.0-litre turbo-diesel motor under the hood, with 330 PS and 700 Nm on tap. Both these powerplants will come mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel-drive system, and rear-wheel steering will also be available.