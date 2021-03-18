2021 Maruti Swift Vs Ford Figo – Specifications Comparison

Here, we compare the newly-launched Maruti Swift facelift with Ford Figo, in terms of styling, features, powertrains, and price

The third-generation Maruti Swift recently got a mid-life update, in the form of a minor facelift. The updated vehicle sports a few changes to the styling, while also offering a few new features, making it an even more enticing option in the Indian car market. However, the mid-level hatchback segment is full of brilliant vehicles, and the facelifted Swift faces tough competition.

Here, we have an on-paper comparison of the new Maruti Swift facelift with one of its closest competitors in the Indian market, Ford Figo, to see how the two cars stack up against one another.

Maruti Swift facelift vs Ford Figo – Exterior

The 2021 Maruti Swift features a few changes to the exterior design compared to the older (pre-facelift) model. The front grille gets a new mesh, and the vehicle now offers LED projector lamps and LED DRLs. The rest of the design is the same as before. The vehicle now gets the option of dual-tone paint colours, which look great and enhance the overall aesthetics.

Ford Figo is also an extremely handsome vehicle. It has a wide grille (with black or chrome mesh, depending on the variant), bulbous headlamps, and simple but elegant taillamps. It doesn’t get LED lights, although it does get automatic headlamps. The front bumper gets sporty-looking inserts (in black, chrome, or blue, depending on the variant).

Dimensions Maruti Swift Ford Figo Length 3,845 mm 3,941 mm Width 1,735 mm 1,704 mm Height 1,530 mm 1,525 mm Wheelbase 2,450 mm 2,490 mm

The Figo is longer than the Swift by 96mm, and its wheelbase is longer as well, by 40mm. That said, the Maruti hatchback is wider by 31mm, while also being a tiny bit taller, by 5mm. However, the difference in dimension isn’t too much between the two cars.

Maruti Swift facelift vs Ford Figo – Interior

The interior of the Swift still gets the same design as before, along with the same black colour theme. The vehicle offers a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a multifunction steering wheel (flat bottom), and a 4.2-inch multicolour MID.

Other features on offer include cruise control, automatic climate control, remote keyless entry, power-adjustable and auto-folding ORVMs, height-adjustable driver seat, reverse parking camera, push-button start-stop, and all power windows (with one-touch operation for driver side window).

Ford Figo’s interior gets a charcoal black colour theme, with a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system dominating the dashboard. The instrument cluster offers a much smaller MID, and the multi-function steering wheel doesn’t have a flat bottom.

The Figo also gets features like power-adjustable OVRMs (auto-folding), all power windows, remote keyless entry, push-button start-stop, automatic headlamps, automatic climate control, reverse parking camera, and manually-adjustable driver seat, but misses out on cruise control. Also, the Figo is the only vehicle in its class to offer up to 6 airbags.

Maruti Swift facelift vs Ford Figo – Specifications

The 2021 Maruti Swift is powered by an updated 1.2-litre petrol engine, which makes slightly more power than before, although peak torque is the same (90 PS and 113 Nm). Transmission options remain the same as before – a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AMT – but an idle start-stop system is now offered as standard.

Maruti Swift Specifications Engine 1.2L, naturally aspirated, inline-4, petrol Max Power 90 PS Max Torque 113 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT/5-speed AMT

Ford Figo, on the other hand, is available with two engine options. The first one is a 1.2-litre petrol motor, which belts out 96 PS and 119 Nm. The second one is a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel mill, which develops 100 PS and 215 Nm. Both these powerplants come mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

Ford Figo Specifications Engine 1.2L, naturally aspirated, inline-3, petrol 1.5L, turbocharged, inline-4, diesel Max Power 96 PS 100 PS Max Torque 119 Nm 215 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 5-speed MT

Maruti Swift facelift vs Ford Figo – Price

Maruti has priced the 2021 Swift between Rs. 5.73 lakh and Rs. 7.91 lakh for the manual variants, and from Rs. 6.86 lakh to Rs. 8.41 lakh for the AMT variants. Ford Figo, on the other hand, is priced from Rs. 5.64 lakh to Rs. 7.09 lakh for the petrol variants, and from Rs. 1.74 lakh to Rs. 8.19 lakh for the diesel models.

Maruti Swift Price List Trim Price (Manual) Price (AMT) LXi Rs. 5.73 lakh – VXi Rs. 6.36 lakh Rs. 6.86 lakh ZXi Rs. 6.99 lakh Rs. 7.49 lakh ZXi+ Rs. 7.77 lakh Rs. 8.27 lakh ZXi+ Dual Tone Rs. 7.91 lakh Rs. 8.41 lakh

The Figo is the more affordable offering and is available with more engine options, both of which are more powerful than the one on the Swift. However, the Swift gets start-stop technology, which improves fuel economy, and cruise control, which adds convenience. Both these vehicles are extremely fun to drive though and are equally handsome as well.

Ford Figo Price List Trim Price (Petrol) Price (Diesel) Ambiente Rs. 5.64 lakh – Titanium Rs. 6.64 lakh Rs. 7.74 lakh Titanium Blu Rs. 7.09 lakh Rs. 8.19 lakh

All price mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi