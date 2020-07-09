2021 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV Spied Again Showing Side Profile

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV could go on sale next year in India and it could be offered via Nexa premium dealerships

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) officially revealed the commencement of testing of its electric vehicle prototypes based on the JDM-spec Wagon R less than a couple of years ago. They were spotted running trials several times across the country, hinting the launch of the production version sometime in 2020. However, it has not turned out to be the case.

With health crisis and weak economic situations, the debut of the third-generation Wagon R based all-electric hatchback can be expected next year with heavy local content. Last month, we showed you spy pictures of the near-production test mule wearing full black camouflage. Now, we have the images of its side profile that shows the tall pillars and similar silhouette as its IC-engined sibling.

The zero-emission Wagon R will likely be positioned at a premium over the regular hatchback and thus expect more equipment to be on-board as well. Up front, the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R EV will more likely come equipped with projector headlights along with a split headlight cluster as opposed to the regular hatchback.

Additionally, the LED Daytime Running Lights are grafted just above. The side profile has the U-shaped black alloy wheels as the major highlight while the rear end will feature vertically stacked LED tail lamps with stop lights in the middle of the tailgate. The bumper are will likely get circular fog lights as well.

The electrified Wagon R has been reported to offer for taxi services at first before finding its space possibly in the premium Nexa dealerships. While no official specifications of the battery pack and the driving range are known yet, it is expected to have a charging time of around seven hours using an AC charger, which will be sold as standard.

The DC fast charger could reduce the charging time to under an hour for replenishing back to 80 per cent from zero. The interior could get a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, automatic climate control and so on.