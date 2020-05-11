2021 Maruti 800 Imaginative Rendering, Looks Fantabulous

The legendary Maruti Suzuki 800 could make a comeback sometime next year with BSVI petrol engine and here is a set of digital renderings

The Indian automotive market has seen soon iconic nameplates making a comeback over the last two years. It is a good thing as they do evoke customer sentiments from the bygone era helping in sales but the manufacturers are being more careful as they carry additional weight on their shoulders of not disrupting the legacy of their legendary predecessors.

The BSVI emission standards that came into effect from last month did bring heartbreak along as several popular badges had to be shown the exit doors. However, as we look into the future, the possibilities of them making a comeback, one way or another, do let me have my grin back, as the optimistic sensory runs wild.

If Maruti Suzuki ever thinks of bringing an old nameplate back, the 800 could come to the forefront due to its sales-leading status for decades. It has an illustrious position in the India-Japanese manufacturer’s history and its revival could arise a certain star power. Previously, we discussed about the possibilities of the 800 returning as an electric small hatchback catering to the masses.

Now, we have imaginative rendering of the next generation 800 to quench your thirst a little bit. The sketches do remind me of the cutesy Honda E hatchback in its form as the front fascia comprises of C-shaped LED headlamps, wide air intake in the lower portion of the bumper with lip spoiler, raked windshield and quirky bonnet lines.

Other highlights include a set of futuristic wheels with them pushed to the edges for offering spacious interior, black pillars bringing a dual-tone appearance, C-shaped LED tail lamps as in the latest Volvos, prominent ‘800’ signature on the tailgate, etc. With customers wanting premium appeal even for the budget-friendly cars, we would not be surprised if the next-gen 800 comes into fruition this way.

However, it is far too ambitious. With MSIL looking to launch zero-emission cars domestically, we do expect the next generation 800 to be back on song as a small capacity petrol powered model before switching to electricity. Maruti Suzuki already has BSVI compliant 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre petrol engines and they could serve the purpose.