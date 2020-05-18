2021 Mahindra Scorpio To Look Like This – Spyshot Based Rendering

The 2021 Scorpio is expected to carry over the 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine from the outgoing model, while a turbo petrol powertrain could also be introduced

Mahindra recently upgraded the Scorpio to comply with the latest emission norms, however, there is nothing new apart from the BS6-compliance that the update brought along with it. The Scorpio has been on sale in the country for almost 18 years now, but the carmaker is yet to bring a revolutionary generational update for the SUV in the market.

However, spy shots of test mules of a new-gen Scorpio started emerging late last year, and we couldn’t help but rejoice. Since the new-gen car has been spied on test wearing camouflage a couple of times, it has helped Vipin Vathoopan from Cartoq create a rendering of the upcoming SUV. This is what the new-gen Scorpio could end up looking like –

At the front, the rendered car sports Mahindra’s signature vertical slat grille, which is flanked by more modern looking projector headlamps integrated with LED DRLs. Just like the rendered car, the production-ready new-gen Scorpio is expected to retain its boxy design, but the addition of modern touches both inside and outside the cabin will make it a more attractive offering.

In terms of size, the 2021 Scorpio will be longer and more spacious than its predecessor. The bold and rugged profile of the current-gen model will also be carried over. The rendered car sports giant wheel arches, along with plastic cladding across the body to make it look even more beefier.

In order to comply with the new pedestrian protection norms, Mahindra will redesign the car’s front end, and equip it with a lesser prominent bumper.

Apart from the styling updates, the car will also feature an all-new cabin with premium touches and a host of new features. Mahindra is expected to offer the 2021 Scorpio with the same BS6 2.2-litre diesel engine as the outgoing model, while it could also get a new turbocharged petrol engine. Mahindra will likely be launching the new-gen Scorpio next year.