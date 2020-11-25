2021 Lexus LS Gets A Sporty Exterior Kit From Modellista

Lexus LS is the Japanese luxury carmaker’s flagship offering, and is currently available in the Indian market for a base price of Rs 1.82 crore (ex-showroom)

The 2021 Lexus LS facelift debuted about a few months ago, and the update brought along a range of driver assistance technology, interior equipment as well as visual enhancements, both inside and outside. However, if you are still not satisfied with your 2021 LS, Toyota is now offering a new Modellista ‘LF Sport Parts’ exterior kit for the luxury sedan.

As a part of the kit, you get a spoiler extension for the front bumper, side skirts and a rear skirt extension for the rear bumper, and each item comes with Modellista signature chrome sections. You also get two choices of 21-inch forged aluminium alloy wheels, wrapped in Bridgestone Potenza S001L tyres.

One of these alloys offer directional wheel spoke orientation that is specific to each side of the luxury sedan, while the other one features a conventional multi-spoke wheel design. Both designs are offered in 21 x 8.5 inch and 21 x 9.5 inch sizes front and rear, covered in 245/40RF21 and 275/35RF21 size tyres respectively.

Prospective buyers will be able to see a 3D model of what the parts will look like on their car on the Modellista website. The colour options are limited to just three choices, but it’s enough to get an idea of what the exterior kit will look like in different lighting conditions. It should be noted that the Modellista kit is limited to the Japanese market for now.

No mechanical changes have been made to the car. That being said, the 2021 Lexus LS draws power from a twin-turbo 3.5 litre V6 petrol engine that belts out 415 hp of maximum power, along with 600 Nm of peak torque. The power is sent to the rear wheels with the help of a 10-speed automatic transmission.

On the other hand, the LS 500h hybrid comes equipped with an Atkinson-cycle 3.5 litre V6 naturally aspirated petrol engine with dual electric motors for a total power output of 354 hp, mated to the Multistage Hybrid System driveline. In the Indian market, Lexus retails the LS 500h at a starting price of Rs 1.82 crore (ex-showroom).