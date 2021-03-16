2021 KTM RC 390 Spotted Testing For The First Time In India

2021 KTM RC 390 will be a thoroughly redesigned package with revised ergonomics while the 373 cc liquid-cooled motor will continue to be employed

We showed you pictures of the next generation KTM RC series a while ago revealing the thorough overhaul in design. The forthcoming KTM RC 390 has now been spotted testing in India for the first time near the brand’s production facility in Chakan and the nearly undisguised prototype looks to be almost production-ready with the lack of decals and the body paint.

KTM has used minimalistic camo under the seats but it doesn’t help in hiding anything we already know so far. You could readily notice the redesigned fairing and headlamp section as the dual projector units are ditched in favour of a single LED unit, which is larger in size. The taller windscreen will be accompanied by vertical LED Daytime Running Lights and new LED turn signals.

Other notable features are newly designed seats with the rear not as tall as it currently is. The seats are wider and perhaps a little deeper with better cushioning. The fuel tank has also been redesigned and expect the capacity to have increased to offer a better driving range. A split pillion grab rail, updated rear cowl and side-mounted exhaust system and new body panels do worth a mention.

The 2021 KTM RC 390 has its ergo revised as the handlebar sits a lot taller offering a more relaxed riding position as opposed to the low set unit in the existing motorcycle. Moreover, the footpegs are not as rearward set as in the existing supersport meaning that the Austrian manufacturer will look to adhere to the needs of a wide range of customers with long touring in mind.

With a matured styling, it will be equipped with newly designed alloy wheels, an updated instrument cluster, revised tail section and so on. We do not expect any performance changes though as the 2021 KTM RC 390 will likely continue to use the 373 cc single-cylinder DOHC liquid-cooled fuel-injected motor producing around 44 bhp maximum power and 36 Nm of peak torque.

It will be paired with a six-speed transmission with a slipper and assist clutch as standard, and a dual-channel ABS system will also be on offer. It could launch in the second half of this year and KTM is also prepping the next-gen RC 125 and RC 200.