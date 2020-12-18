2021 Kia Sorento Plug-In Hybrid Gets 57 KM EV Only Range In The UK

2021 Kia Sorento Plug-In Hybrid is the most powerful in its range and is offered in three trims emitting lesser CO2

Kia has announced the entry of the Plug-In Hybrid version into the Sportage SUV’s range in the United Kingdom and its prices start from £44,995 (Rs. 44.79 lakh) for the base trim. The three trim levels available are 2, 3 and 4 and it could confuse while writing to say the least. The range-topping 2021 Kia Sorento Plug-In Hybrid 4 grade costs £53,095 (Rs. 52.86 lakh).

It is quite often we are seeing global manufacturers introducing PHEV versions of their regular models to reduce the overall carbon footprint mainly in Europe. As for the Sorento, it comes equipped with a 1.6-litre turbocharged GDI four-cylinder petrol engine which is capable of 177 horsepower and is linked with an electric motor capable of 90 horsepower.

Working in tandem with a 13.8 kWh battery pack, the combined power output of the 2021 Kia Sorento Plug-In Hybrid stands at 261 horsepower and the peak torque is at 350 Nm. The hybrid system is connected to a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission transferring power to all the four wheels. The variant is said to be the most powerful in the Sorento’s range while emitting lesser CO2.



The electric-only range of the Sorento PHEV is rated at 57 km in the WLTP cycle and CO2 emission stands at just 38 grams per km. The South Korean auto major has become a true global brand in recent years with its sales numbers good enough to rival or better its parental company, Hyundai. Kia further said that the Sorento Plug-In Hybrid can do up to 70 km on battery power alone in urban conditions.

The seven-seater SUV comes with features such as 19-inch alloy wheels, black garnish, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 12.3-inch digital instrumentation, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, LED lighting all around, black cloth seats, light grey headliner and so on in the 2 trim.



Other highlighting features higher up the range include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Kia’s UVO Connect, Highway Driving Assist system, rear self-leveling air suspension, black Nappa leather seats, 12-speaker Bose audio, panoramic sunroof, head-up display, 360-degree camera, etc.

