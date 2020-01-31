2021 Kia Sorento Facelift Leaked, Gets Telluride Inspired Design

2021 Kia Sorento facelift gets a thoroughly updated exterior and interior in line with the flagship Telluride SUV

The facelifted Sorento premium SUV has been caught on camera undisguised for the first time and it gives an in-depth look into what is in store ahead of its arrival. Several reports emerged on the internet suggest that the updated version of the Kia Sorento will be unveiled on February 17 before going on sale internationally in the later stages of 2020.

Courtesy of Kurdistan Automotive Blog these pictures have been doing rounds online and the first instance proves that it look rather brilliant. The existing front fascia has been ditched in favour of a more dynamic face with the bumper, headlamps and grille taking an evolved design. The glossy black body paint is complemented by chrome and black accentuated elements.

The sleeker LED headlamps accompany the wider grille section with chrome surrounds and the bumper is more aggressive than the existing model with wider air intake being the main part of the design. The wheels are newly designed as well and the rear comes with vertical dual LED tail lamps opted in to replace the horizontal unit and the mono exhaust is no more for a possible quad system.



The rear diffuser of the leaked image is draped in camouflage as the overall design stands in line with the Telluride eight-seater – the SUV with the largest footprint within the brand’s portfolio. The changes continue onto the cabin as it adorns a revamped dashboard and centre console. The squarish AC vents are no more and in its place vertical units are fitted.

At the centre of action is the bigger landscape-oriented touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The instrumentation area is also redesigned and it gets a digital makeover. Moreover, the use of chrome accents, high quality material finish can also be seen.

As for the performance, the 2021 Kia Sorento could get full-hybrid and plug-in hybrid options. Kia’s next big launch for India will be the Carnival premium SUV scheduled at the 2020 Auto Expo while a compact SUV will be showcased in its conceptual form ahead of its market debut this year.