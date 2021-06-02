2021 Kia K9 Facelift Interior Revealed With Plenty Of New Tech

The interior of the 2021 Kia K9 facelift is quite luxurious, and the vehicle comes loaded with a lot of impressive tech and features

Last month, South Korean carmaker Kia had officially unveiled the K9 facelift in its home market, and it is slated to go on sale there soon. With the midlife update, Kia’s flagship has become significantly sharper-looking, and much classier than before. Now, the manufacturer has revealed the vehicle’s interior as well, and it is nothing short of impressive.

The biggest change in the cabin is the new 14.5-inch infotainment touchscreen, which replaces the older 12.3-inch unit. Interestingly, Kia has also added a fingerprint authentication system to the new K9, for the first time in its lineup. This tech has already debuted on its sister brands Hyundai and Genesis, and it allows the vehicle to create multiple user profiles in a car.

Said user profiles would be personalised, and when a fingerprint is recognised, the vehicle would adjust various parameters to pre-programmed values. The driver seat position, climate control system, ORVMs, and digital instrument cluster can be personalised in user profiles. Other than that, users can also use fingerprint authentication to make payments via the infotainment touchscreen, which is a handy convenience feature.

The 2021 Kia K9 facelift also offers connected car tech, which allows owners to remotely start the car and check the surroundings via the smartphone app. The vehicle also supports over-the-air (OTA) updates for the instrument cluster and infotainment system. There are plenty of advanced safety systems on offer as well, like Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Multi-Collision-Avoidance Automatic Braking System, Rear Parking Collision Prevention Assistive, Remote Parking Assist, and Forward Predictive Shift System.

The facelifted K9 also comes with the world’s first Predictive Gear-shift System. Using in-car navigation, radar, and camera signals, the system predicts forward acceleration or deceleration, and shifts to the appropriate gear. Benefits of this system include improved fuel economy, along with better safety and convenience.

For improving ride comfort, the car comes with a preview electronically controlled suspension, which analyses the road surface using the front camera and sat-nav, and then alters the suspension softness accordingly. The vehicle also gets sound-insulating glass, which keeps outside noises to a minimum. The 2021 Kia K9 facelift surely feels like a proper luxury large sedan, worthy of being the brand’s flagship.