2021 Kawasaki ZX-10R Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 14.99 Lakh

2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R features a 203 PS BS6-compliant engine, updated styling, a few mechanical tweaks, and lots of new features

Kawasaki India has finally introduced the new ZX-10R in our market. Priced at Rs. 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the motorcycle is available in two colour options – Lime Green and Flat Ebony Type 2. the new model features plenty of changes over the previous one, in terms of design, features, and mechanicals.

The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10 R is sharper in terms of styling, featuring an aerodynamic front cowl (with integrated winglets), updated tail section, and all-LED lighting. The motorcycle also gets an updated handlebar and repositioned footpegs. Also, in recognition of the brand’s achievements in the Superbike World Championship, the ZX-10R sports the Kawasaki River Mark as well, becoming the first non-supercharged mass-production model in the manufacturer’s range to have that.

Powering the ZX-10R is a BS6-compliant, 998c, liquid-cooled, inline-4 engine, which generates a peak power of 203 PS (213 PS with RAM air) at 13,200 rpm and a maximum torque of 114 Nm at 11,400 rpm. This motor comes paired to a 6-speed sequential gearbox, with Kawasaki Quick Shifter (bi-directional) available as standard.

The engine features a new finger-follower valve actuation system, redesigned intake ports and valve train, and a new air-cooled oil cooling system. That last one is developed using feedback from the Kawasaki WSBK racing team. The new model also gets a Bluetooth-enabled 4.3-inch digital TFT colour instrument cluster, which can be paired to a smartphone via Kawasaki’s RIDEOLOGY app.

The motorcycle features plenty of electronic riding aids, like electronic cruise control, traction control system, launch control, Öhlins electronic steering damper, cornering management system, power modes, engine brake control, and ABS. The bike also offers four riding modes – Sport, Road, Rain, & Rider – with the last one being a custom mode.

The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R is built on an aluminium twin-spar frame and features an aluminium swingarm as well. It also gets 43mm Showa BFF adjustable USD front forks and Showa BFRC adjustable rear monoshock. The braking system consists of 330mm dual discs on the front wheel, along with a 220mm disc on the rear wheel, with the discs and callipers from Brembo.