2021 Kawasaki Ninja 400 Updated With 2 New Paint Options

In the Chinese market, Kawasaki has updated the Ninja 400 for 2021, with new colour schemes but no other changes to the motorcycle

Kawasaki has updated the Ninja 400 in the Chinese market with two new colour options – Metal Twilight Blue and Metal Deep Grey. The motorcycle continues to get the old ‘Metal Spark Black’ and ‘KRT version’ colour schemes as before, but the ‘Metallic Stardust Grey’ option has not been carried over.

Aside from the new paint schemes, the China-spec 2021 Kawasaki Ninja is the same as before. The bike features aggressive styling, with twin LED headlamps, a sporty full-fairing, split seat design, a sleek tail design, and an LED taillight. The motorcycle offers centre-set footpegs and raised clip-on handlebars, which offer a great balance between a relaxed and a sporty riding position.

The motorcycle also gets a semi-digital LCD instrument cluster, which includes an analogue tachometer, and digital readout for the speedometer, odometer, trip-meters, gear position indicator, and fuel gauge, along with various tell-tale lights. The motorcycle continues to be underpinned by a tubular steel chassis, and features 41mm conventional telescopic forks at the front and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear.

The engine remains unchanged as well; the China-spec Ninja 400 draws power from a 399cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, parallel-twin engine, capable of generating a maximum power of 46 PS (at 9,600 rpm) and a peak torque of 37.2 Nm (at 8,000 rpm). It comes mated to a slick-shifting 6-speed gearbox.

The motorcycle sports 17-inch wheels, with a 110/70 tyre at the front and a 150/60 tyre at the rear. The braking system consists of a single 310mm disc on the front wheel, and a single 220mm disc at the rear, with double piston callipers at both ends. In the Chinese market, the motorcycle has a starting price of 49,800 Chinese Yuan (around INR 5.67 lakh).

In the Indian market, Kawasaki Ninja 400 was introduced back in 2018, and was discontinued towards the end of 2019. The Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer currently has no plans to re-launch the motorcycle here, as the Ninja 400 has always been a low-volume niche product in India, mainly due to its relatively high price.