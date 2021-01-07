2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee Unveiled With Updated Design & More Tech

The Jeep Grand Cherokee L draws its styling inspiration from the 2021 Grand Wagoneer that made its debut as a concept last year

The Jeep Grand Cherokee is a range of mid-size SUVs produced by the American carmaker since 1992, and Jeep has now finally introduced the fifth generation model for the car. The new-gen Grand Cherokee has only been revealed with a three-row format as of now, which will come to be known as the Grand Cherokee L.

However, it should be noted that the two-row version of the SUV has not been revealed yet, and will enter production by the end of the year, along with a plug-in-hybrid 4xe trim. Talking about the new seven-seat SUV, Jeep’s head Jim Borrison affirmed: “Don’t let the third row fool you, this Jeep is still capable.”

For now, the new three-row Grand Cherokee will continue to be sold alongside the current two-row 2021 model, until the next-gen version of the latter arrives. Talking about the Grand Cherokee L’s, it features a subtle evolution in its design over the outgoing model. The front end of the car draws heavy inspiration from the 2021 Grand Wagoneer, which made its debut as a concept last year.

It features a more prominent hood with an aggressive downward slope, a smaller seven-slat grille and a redesigned front bumper. The car also sports new LED headlamps which are sleeker than the ones seen on the previous-gen model. The side profile of the Grand Cherokee L looks sharp, lending it a cleaner and elegant look. The car runs on 21-inch alloy wheels for the first time. At the rear, the SUV has been equipped with slim wraparound LED tail lamps, along with two exhaust outlets.

Unlike the evolutionary design on the outside, the cabin is entirely new. The three-row Jeep sports a brand new center console, digital instrument cluster, a new multifunction steering wheel, attractive leather finishes, and use of more high-quality trim pieces like wood and metal is also seen.

On the feature front, the Grand Cherokee L will be packed with a 10.1-inch UConnect 5 infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, a 10.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a total of 12 USB-A and USB-C ports located throughout the cabin, an optional high-performance audio system with 19 speakers, a dual-pane sunroof, and so on.

Three drive systems are available on the new SUV, including Quadra-Trac I and II, single- and two-speed transfer cases, as well as Quadra-Drive II, which includes the two-speed transfer case and a rear electronic limited-slip differential. The Grand Cherokee L has five terrain modes, namely auto, sport, rock, snow, and mud/sand.

Pricing for the 2021 Grand Cherokee L is yet to be announced, and will be revealed closer to its launch, which is expected to take place in the coming months. That being said, we expect Jeep to price the SUV from about $40,000 onwards, which converts to around Rs 29.26 lakh in Indian currency.