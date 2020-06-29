2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Spied For The First Time In India

The facelifted Jeep Compass will more likely arrive in early 2021 with a heavily updated interior and interior

Jeep India has commenced testing of the facelifted Compass on public roads and it has been spied for the first time. Set to launch in the early stages of next year, it will be a comprehensive makeover compared to the recently updated international version. The revisions will happen inside and out as the Compass is the sole volume seller for the American manufacturer.

The heavily disguised test prototype does not give away any big changes except for the newly designed five-spoke alloy wheel design. However, we do expect Jeep to update the headlights, grille, front and rear bumpers and tail lights. The brand could introduce new variants and colour schemes to spice up the proceedings upon arrival.

The 2021 Jeep Compass will likely get a host of new comfort, convenience, safety and assistive features alongside the latest Connect 5 infotainment system. A larger 12.3-inch touchscreen display could be offered in the top-end variants while the cabin finish and quality of the materials used may also improve to complement the revised features list.

Some of the key equipment that could be on-board are ventilated front seats, wireless charging facility, panoramic sunroof, powered driver seat, digital instrument cluster, six airbags and so on. As for the powertrain, a new 1.3-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine could be employed. Despite being low on the power and torque outputs, it should ensure higher fuel economy.

It will likely be sold in 130 PS trim paired with a six-speed manual transmission while a dual-clutch automatic unit equipped version could be good enough to develop 150 PS. The new engine could replace the 1.4-litre petrol motor and we are not sure yet whether the plug-in hybrid variant offered elsewhere will be considered for India or not.

The existing 2.0-litre four-cylinder MultiJet 2 Diesel engine generating 170 PS and 350 Nm could be retained. The launch of the facelifted Compass will be followed by its seven-seater variant, internally called Low D, later next year and the much-awaited compact SUV, codenamed Jeep 526 appears to arrive in the first half of 2022.