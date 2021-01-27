2021 Jeep Compass Facelift Launched From Rs. 16.99 Lakh

2021 Jeep Compass gets a host of updates to the front fascia and the interior is thoroughly revamped; no powertrain changes made

FCA debuted the Jeep brand in India with its Wrangler and Grand Cherokee premium SUVs in 2016 but the real breakthrough came when made-in-India Compass was launched in July 2017. The Compass really set the tone in the premium SUV segment but its popularity faded away in recent times. With it being the sole volume seller for the brand, a mid-life update has been introduced in India today.

The 2021 Jeep Compass is priced between Rs. 16.99 lakh and Rs. 24.49 lakh (ex-showroom) (around Rs. 50,000 price increase across variants) and it features a host of changes inside and out in response to the growing competition. On the inside, the facelift has been given a thorough revision with redesigned headlamps having integrated LED Daytime Running Lights, revised front grille with seven vertical slats and honeycomb inserts.

It also gets a brand new bumper section with wider air inlet and restyled fog lamp housing enhancing the sporty vibe of the new model. While the overall sturdy pillars and roofline remain identical as the outgoing model, the American SUV manufacturer has given a set of new 18-inch alloy wheels while the rear gains only subtle changes retaining its robust character.

2021 jeep Compass facelift Price (Ex-Showroom) 1. Jeep Compass Sport 1.4 Mair MT Rs. 16.99 Lakh 2. Jeep Compass Sport 2.0 D MT Rs. 18.69 Lakh 3. Jeep Compass Sport 1.4 Mair DDCT Rs. 19.49 Lakh 4. Jeep Compass Longitude (O) 2.0D MT Rs. 20.49 Lakh 5. Jeep Compass Longitude (O) 1.4 Mair DDCT Rs. 21.29 Lakh 6. Jeep Compass Limited (O) 2.0D MT Rs. 22.49 Lakh 7. Jeep Compass Limited (O) 1.4 Mair DDCT Rs. 23.29 Lakh 8. Jeep Compass Limited (O) 4*4 2.0D AT Rs. 26.29 Lakh 9. Jeep Compass Model (S) 2.0D MT Rs. 24.49 Lakh 10. Jeep Compass Model (S) 1.4 Mair DDCT Rs. 25.29 Lakh 11. Jeep Compass Model (S) 4*4 2.0D AT Rs. 28.29 Lakh 12. Jeep Compass 80th Anniversary 2.0D MT Rs. 22.96 Lakh 13. Jeep Compass 80th Anniversary 1.4 Mair DDCT Rs. 23.76 Lakh 14. Jeep Compass 80th Anniversary 4*4 2.0D AT Rs. 26.76 Lakh

The side and rear profiles have largely remained the same but the interior is subjected to a big overhaul with the addition of new features and technologies. The 2021 Jeep Compass is equipped with a larger floating touchscreen infotainment system of 10.1 inches in size, newly designed air conditioning vents and HVAC controls, brown leather inserts on the dashboard and so on.

You could also find brushed aluminium trim that elevates the upmarket appeal of the Compass facelift and the new three-spoke multi-functional steering wheel as well as the all-digital 10.25-inch instrument cluster should not be left unnoticed. An all-black seat upholstery is provided on the low-level trims while the top-spec variants are made available with two-tone leather seats.

S.No Specs Units 1. Engine 1.4L petrol/2.0L diesel 2. Power 162 PS/170 PS 3. Torque 250 Nm/350 Nm 4. Transmission Six-Speed MT/Seven-Speed DCT or Nine-Speed AT

Other key highlights are latest UConnect 5 technology with Amazon Alexa support, OTR updates, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, panoramic sunroof, around view camera, powered tailgate, electrically adjustable driver seat, cruise control, two-zone automatic climate control, six airbags, Traction Control, HSA, HDC, automatic LED headlamps, ISOFIX mounts, etc.

With no mechanical changes, the 2021 Jeep Compass uses the 2.0-litre four-pot diesel delivering 170 PS and 350 Nm while the 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol kicks out 162 PS and 250 Nm. A six-speed manual transmission comes as standard and the gasoline motor gets seven-speed DCT and the oil-burner with nine-speed AT as options.

The top-spec diesel is offered with a 4WD system with different drive modes and the Trailhawk variant will join the lineup later.