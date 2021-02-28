2021 Isuzu D-Max Launched In The UK With A Host Of Features

2021 Isuzu D-Max is offered in single, extended and double cab variants and sold with a single diesel engine

The 2021 Isuzu D-Max has been launched in India in three different body styles across as many versions. It can be had in single, extended and double cab variants with prices starting from £20,999 (Rs. 21.51 lakh) on-road and they are dubbed the Business, All-Purpose and Adventure respectively. It will reach Isuzu’s authorised dealerships in the United Kingdom next month and has a warranty period of five years/two lakh km.

The Japanese manufacturer has decided to offer a single diesel engine option with the 2021 D-Max. It is powered by a Euro 6D compliant motor capable of producing a maximum power output of 164 PS and 360 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a six-speed manual transmission as standard and six-speed automatic transmission is sold as an option.

Both two-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive configurations are available and the pickup truck has a towing capacity of 3.5 tons and the maximum payload capacity is rated at 1,120 kilograms. The Adventure version gets features such as gunmetal exterior accents, a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, leather seats, auto-dimming IRVM, automatic headlamp levelling function, etc.

Retailed in four colour schemes namely Onyx Black, Obsidian Grey, Mercury Silver and Splash White, the DL20 gets Spinel Red, Pearl White in V-Cross and Valencia Orange in the DL40. Both DL (Diff Lock) 20 and DL40 can be bought with an automatic transmission and the radar-based technology enables adaptive cruise control and lane keep assist.

The DL20’s equipment list boasts body-coloured bumpers, silver door handles, 18-inch alloy wheels, heated front seats, etc. The DL40, on the other hand, is more premium with bi-LED headlamps, LED fog lamps, LED Daytime Running Lights, chromed front grille, silver side steps, reverse parking camera, seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility and so on.

The Business range of thee 2021 Isuzu D-Max pickup truck enables features like black plastic bumpers and door handles, steel wheels, auto headlamps with high beam assist, speed-sensitive power steering, engine start/stop, ADAS based features like autonomous emergency braking, traffic sign recognition, rear cross-traffic alert, etc.