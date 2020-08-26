2021 Hyundai Tucson To Get ‘Summon’ Feature, Just like Tesla Cars

The upcoming next-gen Hyundai Tucson will also have connected car features, along with an extensive equipment list

The next-generation Hyundai Tucson is expected to debut internationally before the end of this year, and apart from a complete design overhaul, it is expected to feature plenty of new tech as well. According to recent report, the upcoming model will feature a Tesla-like summon feature, which will allow the car to drive autonomously from its parking spot to its owner, like a virtual valet!

A new spy picture has recently surfaced on the internet, which shows the key fob of the next-gen Hyundai Tucson. In the image, we can see that apart from the regular lock and unlock buttons, there are a few more features on offer. It gets boot release, horn (for locating the car in a crowded parking lot), and autonomous parking feature as well.

The 2021 Tucson will also offer BlueLink connected car tech, which will include remote engine start, car tracking, vehicle telematics, vehicle alerts, geo-fencing, and voice command recognition, along with smartphone and smartwatch connectivity. Other than that, it will also offer plenty of other premium features as well, like ventilated front seats, in-cabin air purifier, automatic climate control, etc.

The 2021 Hyundai Tucson will be offered with multiple engine options. The first one is a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol motor, which generates 180 PS and is paired to a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The second one is a 2.0-litre petrol mill with 163 PS on tap, mated to a 6-speed automatic. The third option is a 2.4-litre petrol engine, which develops 183 PS and comes mated to a 6-speed auto.

There will also be a 1.6-litre tubo-petrol/electric hybrid powertrain, which is expected to generate a combined peak power of 230 PS, and will be paired to a 6-speed automatic. The last engine options is a 2.0-litre diesel, which will produce 183 PS and will be available with an 8-speed automatic.

We’re not sure yet if the next-gen Hyundai Tucson will get offer the ‘virtual valet’ feature on the Indian model, although all the BlueLink connected car feature will surely be available. We expect the 2.0L diesel engine to be offered in our market, along with perhaps the non-hybrid 1.6L turbo-petrol. The new-generation model will be slightly more expensive than the current-gen Hyundai Tucson, which retails for between Rs. 22.3 lakh and Rs. 27.03 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).