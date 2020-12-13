2021 Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid Makes 261 HP With 50 KM EV Range

2021 Hyundai Tucson Plug-in Hybrid variant features a 1.6-litre petrol engine and an electric motor to develop 261 hp and 350 Nm

The latest generation Hyundai Tucson did came as a surprise when it showed its face to the public for the first time as the radial departure to the exterior elements as well as the new interior sent shockwaves for many. This was mainly due to the humbling nature of the family-friendly crossover as it has totally transformed itself into a serious contender in the premium SUV space internationally.

The South Korean auto major has unveiled the official details of the plug-in hybrid variant of the new generation Tucson and it will launch across Europe next year. The all-important performance is dealt by a 1.6-litre four-cylinder Smartstream petrol engine that works in tandem with an electric motor capable of 90 horsepower and a 13.8 kWh Li-polymer battery pack.

The combined power output stands at 261 horsepower and 350 Nm of peak torque in the Tucson PHEV. Hyundai claims that it has the ability to do more than 50 km in the electric-only mode on the WLTP cycle. The hybrid system is paired with a shift-by-wire six-speed automatic transmission sending power to all the four wheels through a HTRAC 4WD system and a 7.2 kW onboard charger will also be provided.

The high voltage battery pack is packaged cleverly resulting in ample room for the rear occupants and sufficient bootspace, which has been reduced to 558 litres when all seats are up and up to 1737 litres when they are folded down. Some of the other highlights in the 2021 Hyundai Tucson Plug-in Hybrid include active air flap up front for adjusting air intake based on coolant temperature and other parameters.

Hyundai says it aids in improving the fuel efficiency and reducing air resistance. As an option, Hyundai will sell the new Tucson PHEV with an electronically controlled suspension system. It adds in an adaptive damper technology that can be adjusted via Eco or Sport mode. For the betterment of off-roading, the HTRAC four-wheel-drive system enables Terrain Mode selector.

It alters the performance characteristics based on the surface conditions. Since the Tucson received a facelift only earlier this year in India, the new version may not see the light at least for another year.