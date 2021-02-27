2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line Unveiled In Australia With 290 PS Power

Hyundai has revealed the prices and specs of the 2021 Sonata N Line in the Australian market, and its launch is slated for mid-2021

Hyundai has officially unveiled the sporty ‘N Line’ version of the new-generation Sonata in Australia. The vehicle will go on sale there around the middle of this year and will be available in a single variant priced at AUD 50,990 (Rs. 28.91 lakh approx). Powering the vehicle will be a 2.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, which can generate 290 PS and 422 Nm, paired with an 8-speed wet-type DCT.

The vehicle offers four driving modes – Normal, Sport, Sport+, and Custom. Paddle shifters, launch control, and rev-matching are offered as standard, along with an ‘N Power Shift’ feature, which keeps the throttle open during upshifts to push occupants back into their seats, emulating the feel of quick shifts in a manual gearbox.

The new Sonata N Line also gets a sporty body kit, including new bumpers, side skirts, and 19-inch alloy wheels. The cabin of the car gets bucket front seats (heated and ventilated), heated outboard rear seats, with Nappa leather and Suede interior trim. The front row seats are power-adjustable, with 12-way adjustment for the driver and 4-way adjustment for the front passenger.

The vehicle offers a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Apple Carplay, Android Auto, and satellite navigation), a 12.3-inch fully-digital instrument cluster, a head-up display, 12-speaker Bose audio system, dual-zone climate control, parking sensors (front and rear), electronic parking brake, auto-dimming IRVM, and a panoramic sunroof. It also gets all-LED lighting (headlights, DRLs, and taillights).

Other than that, the car gets a slew of safety features, including autonomous emergency braking (with pedestrian and cyclist detection), lane-keep assist, lane following assist, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring system, rear cross-traffic alert, automatic high-beams, 360-degree camera, and driver monitoring system. It also gets a Safe Exit Assist feature, which prevents the rear doors from being opening if oncoming traffic is detected.

The 2021 Hyundai Sonata N Line will be available in four colour options – Flame Red metallic, Midnight Black mica, Hampton Grey metallic, and White Cream mica – with the white option demanding a premium of AUD 595 over the others.