2021 Hyundai Santa Fe gets a brand new front fascia and updated interior with the availability of new features and tech

The Santa Fe premium SUV is receiving a facelift for 2021 and it has been teased online giving us a preview of what to come. Automobile manufacturers releasing shadowy images of their upcoming models to create interest among the enthusiasts is an age old affair and the Santa Fe could not miss the trend but thankfully it does reveal plenty of information.

The front end of the 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe comprises of a rather upright face with bolder design elements compared to the existing model. It adorns blackened grille, sleeker headlamps and LED Daytime Running Lights in T-shape separated by the large grille frame as opposed to the hexagonal frame in the outgoing Santa Fe. Hyundai’s signature badge is positioned in the middle of the unique grille mesh.

Hyundai does evolve in a big manner in terms of design across its lineup with constant improvements on regular basis. It appears that it is straying away from the Cascading philosophy followed in recent years for a more dynamic look. There will likely be two versions of the front grille’s black pattern, one being more sportier than the other.

The South Korean manufacturer has said the new lighting signature would reflect its “new vehicle architecture”. This indicates that the styling cues will be expanded to other models as well. While the side and rear profiles are yet unknown, the 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe will get an updated cabin with “premium amenities and comfort” as new features and technologies will be part of the package.

The previous generation Santa Fe was on sale in India till September 2017 and it was axed owing to poor sales performance. Whether it will make a comeback or not is subjected to debate but Hyundai is evaluating the launch of its flagship eight-seater SUV, Palisade. The 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe facelift is underpinned by the same N3 architecture and the powertrain lineup is expected to be retained as well.

In some countries, it uses a 3.5-litre V6 engine and a turbocharged diesel motor while the possibilities of a mild-hybrid engine cannot be ruled out with the facelift. Following its global debut in the coming months, the updated Santa Fe will go on sale in markets like Australia and Europe.