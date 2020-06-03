2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Revealed, Bigger, Better Looking And More Tech

The 2021MY Santa Fe might just be a mid-life refresh, but Hyundai claims that the updated car is more than a facelift since it is based on an entirely new platform

Hyundai Motor introduced the fourth-generation Santa Fe in February 2018, and now a little over two years later, the company has officially revealed a mid-life refreshed version of the SUV. The 2021 Santa Fe is more than just a facelift, since the updated car is underpinned by an all-new platform.

The external changes on the 2021 Santa Fe include a wider and more prominent front grille with different patterns depending on the chosen variant. The radiator grille is flanked by split headlamps that feature T shaped LED daytime running lamps. Also included is a set of new 20-inch dual tone alloy wheels, that add to the overall futuristic appeal of the SUV.

The rear end of the car features new LED elements for the tail lamps, while now there is also a new LED bar that horizontally runs across the entire boot lid, and connects the two tail lights. A revised skid plate, as well as a reflector placed on the bumper complete the look. In addition, the SUV also gets roof rails, a rear roof spoiler and a shark fin antenna.

Hyundai is yet to reveal the technical details of the 2021 Santa Fe, but we do know that the 2021 Santa Fe gets a revised center console with additional storage over the outgoing model. The car gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that is equipped with smartphone connectivity, satellite-based voice-guided navigation, and of course, complete in-car entertainment.

What’s new is that the center console now gets a Terrain Mode selector that offers three terrain modes i.e. Sand, Snow and Mud. It also offers four different drive modes that includes Eco, Comfort, Sport and Smart, which automatically sets the driving mode by recognising the driving style.

The 2021 Santa Fe also gets a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster, while the revamped cabin now only features soft-touch materials. The details of the powertrains will likely be revealed closer to the updated SUV’s European launch, which is expected to take place in September.