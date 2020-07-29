2021 Hyundai Santa Fe N Performance Parts Unveiled With Striking Exterior

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe gets a host of N Performance Parts as the visual appearance has been enhanced thoroughly

The 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe will be offered with a range of N Performance based personalisation options in the South Korean market and they have been listed. The exterior and interior have been thoroughly enhanced to differentiate the premium crossover from its regular variant. On the outside, it gets a splash of rose gold accents that are instantly noticeable.

Seen on the front grille, lower spoiler and the middle of the front bumper, it does help a long way in improving the sportier stance of the Santa Fe. The designers from the N Performance division has come up with dual-tone black and gold alloy wheels of 21-inch in size with faux carbon fibre centre caps. There are subtle updates like carbon finish to the bonnet as well.

Other styling highlights are quirky dual spoilers, double bubble spoiler integrated on top of the tailgate, rose gold finish on the diffuser assembly, quad exhaust tips, carbon fibre finished diffuser and so on. On the inside, the sport accents continue to be present as it adorns unique black leather and red stitching on the seats and carbon fibre backs on the front seats.

Elsewhere, the centre console, door trims, steering wheel and other parts are garnished in carbon fibre while Alcantara trim can also be noted. It is yet unsure whether the South Korean would sell the N Performance Parts equipped Santa Fe in other markets or not and the prices in its home market will be announced soon.

The fourth generation Hyundai Santa Fe was revealed in early June with a range of updates. For the first time, it comes with a Terrain Mode selector – a control knob located in the centre console for switching between different driving modes. It features wide grille, clamp shaped lower air intake, T-shaped LED DRLs, increased wheel arch width, 20-inch wheels, etc.

The centre console has also been redesigned and it accommodates a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with pre-loaded maps, satellite-based voice guided navigation, reversing camera and complete in-car connectivity features.