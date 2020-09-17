2021 Hyundai i30 N Teased For The First Time Ahead Of Launch

2021 Hyundai i30 N gets a new eight-speed dual clutch automatic transmission and it will be paired with a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine

Hyundai revealed the updated version of the i30 and i30 N Line earlier this year and it arrived with a brand new 1.5-litre turbocharged powertrain. The South Korean auto major has now released the official teaser images of the performance-based i30 N giving us a sneak peek of what is in store. The technical information of the 2021 Hyundai i30 N have also been stated by the brand.

On the outside, Hyundai has made sure the upcoming i30 N differs from the outgoing model in a number of ways. The teaser images show the presence of newly designed front and rear bumpers, along with bolder front grille, new LED headlamps and LED tail lamps, upgraded rear diffuser, bigger exhaust outlets, and a set of new 19-inch alloy wheels among other updates.

As for the performance, no radical changes will be made as the 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine will be carried over. In the base version, it generates a maximum power output of 250 horsepower while the Performance Pack enables a power of 275 horsepower. Hyundai has mentioned that the engine will be connected to a newly developed eight-speed DCT.



The dual clutch automatic transmission is endorsed to have dedicated N performance shifting functions. The hot hatchback will be the first to utilise the new transmission in the European markets and its reach will be expanded to other countries as well in the not-so-distant future. We can expect the new gearbox to have better response and aid in quicker acceleration.

Currently, the Hyundai i30 N does zero to 100 kmph in 6.2 seconds and the new version could offer faster acceleration time. As for India, Hyundai is expected to launch the third generation Elite i20 sometime around October. Already spotted testing several times, it comes with a host of exterior and interior changes alongside the inclusion of an assortment of new features.



The premium hatchback will continue to rival Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Tata Altroz, Toyota Glanza, Honda Jazz and Volkswagen Polo with a thoroughly refreshed design and a more upmarket cabin.