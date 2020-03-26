2021 Hyundai Elantra Looks Fabulous; New Pics Out!

2021 Hyundai Elantra features an evolutionary exterior update following the latest Sensuous Sportiness design theme

In an event in West Hollywood, Hyundai unveiled the new generation Elantra for the global markets and we expect it to reach Indian shores sometime next year. For the first time, the executive sedan gained a hybrid version along with a suite of updates both inside and out and the pictures posted here give a clear indication of how the Elantra has evolved on the design front.

Following the Sensuous Sportiness styling theme as other latest Hyundai models, the 2021 Elantra will have its production commenced during this fall in its homeland of South Korea and subsequently at Hyundai’s US plant in Alabama. Hyundai has incorporated several design updates including the jewel-pattern cascading front grille with integrated turn indicators and a heavily sculpted body.

Some of the key design details are lowly placed bonnet, unique horizontal line extending across the center of the boot, H-shaped LED tail lights, wing-type lower bumper, newly designed alloy wheels with Hyundai logo in the middle, chrome accents up front and rear, busy bumper with new LED fog lamps, sleeker wing mirrors, lower roofline and so on.

Hyundai claims that the seventh-generation Elantra has the most progressive in-car experience in its segment and it boasts wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Built on the third generation K3 platform, the 2021 Elantra has longer wheelbase and wider stance translating to more interior space.

The interior has a cocoon shaped layout with a 10.25-inch display cluster and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ambient mood lighting, long door center trim and a host of safety and assistive features including Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA), Lane Change Assist (LCA), Lane Following Assist (LFA), High Beam Assist (HBA) and Driver Attention Warning (DAW).

The hybrid Elantra uses a 1.6-litre GDI Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder petrol engine working in tandem with a permanent-magnet electric motor capable of 32 kW and a Li-ion-polymer battery pack. The combined system output stands at 139 hp and 264 Nm and is mated to a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. It has EPA estimated efficiency rating of 21.2 kmpl.