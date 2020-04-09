2021 Hyundai Elantra Launched From Rs. 9.5 Lakh (KRW 15.31 MN)

2020 Hyundai Elantra is offered in Style, Smart, Modern and Inspiration trims and its reach will be expanded across the globe in the coming months

The new generation Hyundai Elantra has finally gone on sale in its home market of South Korea and is prices from KRW 15.31 million (approximately Rs. 9.52 lakh). It goes all the way up to KRW 23.92 million (Rs. 14.87 lakh) for the range-topping model and is offered in Style, Smart, Modern and Inspiration grades.

The premium executive sedan has gained nearly 17,000 pre-bookings in its homeland between March 25 and April 6. The seventh-generation Hyundai Elantra can be had in dual fuel option: petrol and LPG. It measures a length of 4,650 mm, width of 1,825 mm and stands at a height of 1,420 mm with 2,720 mm long wheelbase.

The 2020 Hyundai Elantra is powered by a Smartstream G1.6 petrol engine, which is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 123 PS at 6,300 rpm and 154 Nm of peak torque delivered at 4,500 rpm. The LPG-powered LPi 1.6 develops 120 PS at 6,000 rpm and 152 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm.

The gasoline propelled engine is mated to either a six-speed manual transmission or a Smartstream IVT automatic. The LPi motor is paired only with a six-speed automatic transmission and is claimed to return a fuel economy of 10.6 kmpl. The former is certified to have a fuel efficiency of 14.4 kmpl for MT and up to 15.4 kmpl for CVT.

The LPG range of the new-gen Hyundai Elantra starts at KRW 18.09 million (Rs. 11.24 lakh) for the entry-level Style trim. It must be noted that the brand introduced a facelift for the Elantra late last year to firmly compete against Honda Civic and Skoda Octavia. The seventh-gen model will likely arrive sometime later next year with a plethora of exterior and interior updates.

As for the design, the Elantra features more prominent front grille with parametric-jewel pattern, full LED headlamps, newly designed LED tail lamps and so on. The equipment list comprises of a large 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ten-way adjustable powered driver seat with ventilation, ambient lighting, digital instrumentation, eight-speaker Bose audio and so on.