2021 Honda CB400F Goes On Sale, Features An Updated Design

Previously showcased at the Shanghai Auto Show earlier this year, the 2021 Honda CB400F has finally been launched in the Chinese market

Honda has launched the 2021 CB400F in China, and the new model features plenty of changes over the previous one. The motorcycle now gets a new LED headlamp with a redesigned cowl, a muscular fuel tank with tank extension, a sporty split-seat setup, and an upswept exhaust. It gets a flat handlebar and centre-set footpegs, which should translate to a comfy riding position.

The rider seat is quite narrow, which should help shorter riders plant their feet on the ground easily. The fuel tank and tail section feature faux aero ducts, which add sportiness to the overall design. The bike also gets blacked-out 17-inch alloy wheels, with 120/70 and 160/60 tyres at the front and rear, respectively.

The suspension system consists of conventional forks at the front and an adjustable monoshock at the rear. As for the braking system, the bike comes with a single disc on both wheels, with dual-channel ABS on offer as standard. The instrument cluster is a fully digital LCD unit, with a negative display that’s easy to read and offers plenty of information.

Powering the CB400F is a 399cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine, which develops a maximum power of 46 PS and a peak torque of 37 Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a slick-shifting 6-speed gearbox. The motorcycle has a 1,416mm long wheelbase, and it tips the scale at 188 kg (kerb weight).

In the Chinese market, the 2021 Honda CB400F has a starting price of CNY 37,000 (around INR 4.23 lakh). This motorcycle likely won’t arrive in the Indian market anytime soon, as it would be a niche product due to its high price. However, Honda is planning to expand its BigWing line-up in our country, and we expect a few new motorcycles to arrive soon.

As per speculations, CB500F and BS6-compliant CB300R could be in the pipeline for our market. Other than that, Honda recently teased a new entry-level Adventure tourer in India, likely based on the Hornet 2.0. This new ADV is expected to launch in the coming weeks, as a rival to Hero Xpulse 200 and Royal Enfield Himalayan.

Image source: qqmtc.com