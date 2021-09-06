2021 Honda CB200X Showcased In A Detailed Walkaround Video

The recently launched Honda CB200X is the most affordable ADV by the Japanese brand, and here, we bring you its detailed walkaround video

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) recently entered the entry-level ADV segment in our market, with the CB200X. The motorcycle utilises the same platform and powertrain as the Hornet 2.0, but its styling is inspired by the CB500X. We recently took a thorough look at the newly-launched Honda ADV, and the walkaround video is shared below.

Honda CB200X looks quite muscular, thanks to its sculpted fairing and knuckle guards. The LED headlamp and tinted visor at the front look sporty, as do the golden-finished USD forks. The tail section has been redesigned compared to the Hornet 2.0, although the taillight is the same X-shaped LED unit. The bike also gets LED turn indicators, and a split seat setup, the same as its naked sibling.

Thanks to the new bodywork, the CB200X has a kerb weight of 147 kg, which is 5 kg heavier than the Hornet 2.0. The ergonomics have been altered as well; the single-piece handlebar gets risers, which makes it easier to stand when riding, although the footpegs remain unchanged. The seat is comfy, and it’s relatively easy to get your feet down, even if you’re on the shorter side.

The motorcycle gets a monoshock rear suspension, and its ground clearance is 167mm, decent for occasional trail riding. Honda has opted for 17-inch wheels on both ends, shod with 110/70 tyre at the front and 140/70 tyre at the rear. The braking system consists of a 276mm disc on the front wheel and a 220m disc on the rear wheel, with single-channel ABS offered as standard.

The bike also gets a full-digital LCD instrument cluster. As mentioned before, the engine of the CB200X is the same as the Hornet 2.0. This 184.4cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder motor generates a peak power of 16.5 PS and a maximum torque of 15.5 Nm, and comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Honda CB200X is priced at Rs. 1.44 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), which translates to a premium of around Rs. 13,000 over the Hornet 2.0. The price difference is considerable, but if you’re someone who wishes to buy a motorcycle for both daily commutes and weekend off-road fun, then the CB200X emerges as a brilliant option.