2021 Honda CB150 Verza (Yamaha FZ-X Rival) Revealed

Honda CB150 Verza uses a 149.15 cc single-cylinder PGM-FI engine producing a maximum power output of 13.2 bhp and 12.73 Nm of peak torque

Honda has announced the prices of the CB150 Verza for the Indonesian marketplace and is priced at IDR 20,290,000 (Rs 1.04 lakh) for the spoke wheel variant and it goes up to IDR 20,945,000 (Rs 1.07 lakh) for the cast wheel version. The Japanese manufacturer sells the CB150R in different avatars in the Southeast Asian markets.

The CB150R Streetfire, CB150 Streetster, and CB150 Ex-Motion are some of the examples while the CB150 Verza is a neo-retro motorcycle with the presence of a round-shaped headlamp, single-piece seat, upright handlebar position, single-piece grab rail, fuel tank extensions, black front fender, black alloy wheels up front and rear, and grey finished engine area.

It also boasts of a high-set all-digital instrument cluster, an auto-secure key shutter and halogen headlamp, sleek turn signals, and so on. The fuel tank capacity stands at 12.2 litres. As for the performance, it comes equipped with a 149.15 cc single-cylinder PGM-FI engine, which is good enough to develop a maximum power output of 13.2 bhp at 8,500 rpm.

The peak torque stands at 12.73 Nm and the powertrain is linked with a five-speed transmission. The Honda CB150 Verza’s performance numbers and its retro appeal suggest that it could be on par with the newly launched Yamaha FZ-X in India. The Honda CB150 Verza is equipped with telescopic front forks and adjustable dual rear suspension.

In addition, it uses a front disc setup with a hydraulic system and a drum brake at the rear. The entry-level neo-retro motorcycle is available in three colours in the Indonesian market such as Bold Red, Macho Matte Black, and Masculine Black. Honda has long been expected to bring the CB150 series to India but nothing really came to fruition.

The chances of the Honda CB150 Verza reaching India are very slim as well. Honda recently introduced the CB350RS, a scrambler based on the H’ness CB350 and is sold through BigWing dealerships. It uses the same engine as the H’ness but has visual differences including the updated front and rear ends and a new tuck and roll seat.