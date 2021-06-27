2021 Honda CB150 Verza – 5 Things You Should Know About It

Honda CB150 Verza was updated recently in the Indonesian market, and here, we take a closer look at the motorcycle

Honda launched the 2021 CB150 Verza in the Indonesian market just a few days back. The entry-level commuter motorcycle now features updated graphics and new paint schemes, but not much has changed apart from that. It continues to be a simple, bare-bones basic model, with not a lot of features and equipment on offer.

Here, we take a look at the top five details one should know about the recently-launched 2021 Honda CB150 Verza.

1. Design

The design of the CB150 Verza is quite simple but classy. The motorcycle sports a round halogen headlamp, a rounded fuel tank, a single-piece seat, a single-piece pillion grabrail, and an upswept exhaust. The motorcycle is available in three colour options – Bold Red, Masculine Black, and Macho Matte Black.

2. Underpinnings

The CB150 Verza is built on a steel diamond frame, which is cost-effective as well as durable. The motorcycle is quite light as well, with a kerb weight of just 129 kg. With a seat height of 773mm, it’s easy to swing a leg over the seat, even for shorter riders.

3. Features

The suspension system consists of a pair of conventional telescopic forks at the front, and dual preload-adjustable shock absorbers at the rear. The motorcycle gets a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel, without an Anti-lock Braking System. It also gets a tiny full-digital LCD instrument cluster. Also, buyers can choose between 17-inch cast alloy wheels (with tubeless tyres) and 17-inch wire-spoke wheels (with tubed tyres).

4. Powertrain

Powering the CB150 Verza is a 149.15cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine, which is capable of generating a maximum power of 13.04 PS (8,500 rpm) and a peak torque of 12.73 Nm (at 6,000 rpm). This motor comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox, and both self-start and kick-start mechanisms are available on the bike.

5. Price

The 2021 Honda CB150 Verza is priced at IDR 20,290,000 (around INR 1.04 lakh) for the spoke wheels variant, and at IDR 20,945,000 (~ INR 1.07 lakh) for the alloy wheels variant. We’re not sure if Honda has any plans to launch this motorcycle in India, but it would surely be an interesting option from the Japanese manufacturer for our market.