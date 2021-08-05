2021 Hero Maestro Edge 125 VS Honda Grazia 125 – Specs Comparison

Read here our detailed on-paper comparison report of the 2021 Hero Maestro Edge 125 and the Honda Grazia 125, to understand which one’s a better fit for you

Hero Motocorp has just launched its newest scooter in the market – the 2021 Maestro Edge 125. In the updated form, the Maestro Edge gets a slew of styling changes in comparison to the outgoing model, and it now comes with more equipment on board. The Maestro Edge is stacked right against the Honda Grazia 125 in the 125 cc scooter space. The latter too has been recently updated to comply with the BS-6 emission standards.

How well do these 125 cc scooters fare against each other comes up as an important question. And to find out the answer, here’s our detailed comparison of the 2021 Hero Maestro Edge and the Honda Grazia 125.

Styling and Dimensions

The 2021 Maestro Edge looks sharp with its updated design theme. It has the right amount for edginess to catch the attention of young buyers. The headlamp is now sleeker, the cowl is redesigned, and the new graphics look impressive too. Moreover, the Maestro Edge is available in 7 colour options, namely Midnight Blue ZX, Seal Silver ZX, Candy Blazing Red, Techno Blue, Panther Black, Pearl Fadeless White, and 100 Million Special Edition.

Dimensions Hero Maestro Edge 125 Honda Grazia 125 Length 1,843 mm 1,829 mm Width 718 mm 707 mm Height 1,1139 mm 1,167 mm Wheelbase 1,261 mm 1,260 mm Ground Clearance 155 mm 171 mm

The Grazia can be mistaken for a maxi-scooter from certain angles. The design looks youthful, and it isn’t loud either. The headlamps of the Grazia are fixed on the front cowl, unlike the Maestro Edge’s, which are conventionally mounted on the handlebar. The buyers can opt between 4 colour schemes – Matte Cyber Yellow, Pearl Siren Blue, Matte Axis Grey Metallic, and Pearl Spartan Red. In addition, a Sports Edition of the Grazia is on sale as well, and it features bold graphics on the bodywork. Colour options for this trim include Pearl Nightstar Black and Sports Red.

Powertrain

The updates have not brought any mechanical change to the Maestro Edge. It continues to source power from a 124.6 cc single-cylinder engine that comes paired to a CVT and produces 9.1 PS and 10.4 Nm of max figures. For improved fuel efficiency numbers, it does get the Hero’s i3S system.

Specifications Hero Maestro Edge 125 Honda Grazia 125 Engine size 124.66 cc 124 cc Engine type Single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected with i3S Single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected with idle-start-stop system Max power 9.1 PS 8.25 PS Max torque 10.4 Nm 10.3 Nm

The Honda Grazia comes with a 124 cc single, which produces 8.25 PS against 10.3 Nm. The power is transmitted to the rear wheel via a CVT unit. These figures are certainly lower than the Maestro Edge’s. However, the Grazia too comes with an idle-start-stop system like its rival.

Features and Equipment

The feature list of the 2021 Hero Maestro Edge is long, and apparently, it offers a lot of conveniences. The fully digital instrument console of the updated Maestro gets Bluetooth connectivity that can be used via the Hero Connect App. It allows the user to access turn-by-turn navigation alerts, vehicle tracking, tow alert, trip analysis and more. Also, the scooter features all-LED headlamps.

The Grazia misses out on connectivity tech of any sort. However, it does get an all-digital instrument cluster with readouts for speed, fuel gauge, odometer, and trip meters. The headlamp and position lamps are both LED units, and the Grazia also gets a side stand cut-off switch.

Price

Hero Maestro Edge is sold in three configurations, and the prices start from Rs. 72,250 (ex-showroom), going up to Rs. 79,750. It is, in fact, more affordable than the Grazia by a decent margin.

Hero Maestro Edge 125 – Price List Variant Price Drum Brake Rs. 72,250 Disc Brake Rs. 76,500 Disc Brake – Connected Rs. 79,750

Talking of the Honda Grazia, it will set you back by Rs. 76,823 for the drum brake trim and by Rs. 84,148 for the disc brake variant. The Sports Edition, however, is priced at Rs. 85,148 (ex-showroom).

Honda Grazia 125 – Price List Variant Price Drum Brake Rs. 76,823 Disc Brake Rs. 84,148 Sports Edition Rs. 85,148

Note – All prices are ex-showroom only.