2021 Genesis GV80 Design And Features Showcased In Video

Genesis GV80 is the first SUV by the South Korean luxury car brand, built to take on the likes of BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz GLE

Genesis, Hyundai’s luxury car wing, has taken its first step into SUV territory with new GV80, to bank on the rising popularity of SUVs and crossovers globally. The GV80 was unveiled at the beginning of this year, and will go on sale in the US very soon. The new SUV is quite a handsome vehicle, and has a lot of features on offer as well, which can be seen in the video we have here.

Uploaded by a YouTube channel by the name of Supercar TV, this video walks us through the 2021 Genesis GV80’s exterior as well as the interior. From the outside, the GV80 looks absolutely marvellous. The split headlamps and the huge grille give it an imposing stance, aided by the generous dimensions.

On the sides, we see a muscular shoulderline and slightly flared wheel arches, which house the huge 22-inch wheels. At the rear, the taillight design mirrors that of the headlamp, and the roof gets a prominent spoiler, a shark fin antenna, and faux roof rails. As for the cabin, it is simply a work of art, with brilliant luxury on offer.

The unique steering wheel (multifunction, of course) is the first thing that grabs your attention. The dashboard looks very minimalistic, and the cabin has soft-touch materials on all the right spots. The seats get premium upholstery, and the third-row (optional) and second-row seats can be folded down electrically, to increase the cargo space.

The 14.5-inch infotainment screen can be operated via touch, like almost all modern infotainment systems, or via the control wheel in the centre console. The GV80 also offers push-button start/stop, power-operated tailgate, smart cruise control, parking assist, 360-degree camera, 21-speaker Lexicon audio system, NFC digital key, etc.

The 2021 Genesis GV80 has three engine options. The first one is a 2.5-litre turbocharged gasoline engine, which generates 304 PS and 422 Nm. The second one is a 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6, which can develop 380 PS and 530 Nm. The last one is a 3.0-litre turbo-diesel engine, which can belt out 278 PS and 588 Nm, and this motor will only be available in select markets. All three powerplants come mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox.