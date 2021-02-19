2021 Ford Ecosport SE Spied In India Without Tail-Mounted Spare Wheel

A new special edition model of Ford EcoSport has been spotted at a dealer yard, and this variant doesn’t get a tail-mounted spare

Ford EcoSport is the most popular vehicle in the American manufacturer’s Indian lineup, despite being almost 9 years old in our market. Last month, Ford had updated the vehicle, offering enhanced connectivity features, better warranty, and a sunroof in the ‘Titanium’ trim. Now, it seems like the manufacturer is planning to add a new trim level as well.

A new spy picture has surfaced online, showing the new special edition variant of the Ford EcoSport parked at a dealer yard, expected to launch very soon. In this image, it can be seen that the vehicle doesn’t get the rear-mounted spare wheel. The numberplate holder has been moved to the tailgate now, and interestingly, the rear bumper gets a faux bash plate with silver finish.

In the picture, we can also see silver-finished roof rails and a shark fin antenna. The roof and spoiler aren’t blacked out, but body-coloured, and there is a chrome slat above the number plate mount. The special edition model also gets projector lamps, LED DRLs, and alloy wheels and as per sources, this variant will be positioned between Titanium and Sports trims.

Ford EcoSport is currently available in five trim levels in the Indian market – Ambiente, Titanium, Titanium +, Trend, and Sports – and there are two engine options available on the SUV. The first one is a 1.5-litre, naturally aspirated, inline-3 petrol motor, which is capable of generating 123 PS and 149 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively. It can be had with either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

The second engine option is a 1.5-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 diesel engine. This powerplant can develop 100 PS and 215 Nm, and comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. Ford had plans to add a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine, sourced from Mahindra & Mahindra, to the EcoSport, but that plan has been put on hold now.

A few weeks earlier, Ford and Mahindra had called off their joint venture in India, but were still co-developing new SUVs. Now, however, the blue oval has frozen those plans as well, while it decides its future strategy for the Indian market.