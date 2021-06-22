2021 Duster Facelift Revealed With Tweaked Styling & More Features

The facelifted Duster comes with visual revisions, new safety features and seats; offered in multiple powertrain choices

Recently, Renault’s sister brand Dacia has been on a launch spree by introducing new models while the popular Duster waited patiently. It has gained a mid-cycle update finally with visual revisions, and new features inside the cabin in line with the demands of the modern-day customers. The updates will help in competing firmly against Skoda Karoq, Renault Kadjar, and Seat Ateca in Europe.

The 2021 Dacia Duster gains sharped headlamps with LED turn signals, a wide variety of alloy wheel choices, bolder front, and rear bumpers, etc. On the inside, it features a new eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which stands in place of a seven-inch unit with a new operating system and graphics. The Media Display system enables radio, Bluetooth, two USB ports, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, voice recognition, etc.

The more advanced Media Nav system comes with wireless smartphone mirroring and satellite navigation. Both systems get a 4×4 Monitor with an inclinometer and altimeter and fuel economy indications. The Romanian brand has also added new seats to improve comfort while the centre console has also been redesigned along with a wider armrest.

As standard, Dacia has made available an assortment of features including a 3.5-inch screen in the digital instrument cluster, cruise control, automatic lights, etc as the Duster is a value-for-money proposition. In the high-end variants, heated front seats and an automatic climate control system are provided besides additional USB sockets and storage under the armrest.

The improved safety features list boasts a multiview camera, parking sensors, and blind-spot monitoring system. The Dacia Duster is the cheapest new SUV money can buy in Europe with a starting price of around £12,500 (Rs. 12.87 lakh) and the facelift may not see a huge deviation in pricing.

As for the performance, the 2021 Dacia Duster uses a 1.0-litre turbocharged TCe 90 petrol engine producing a maximum power output of 89 bhp and higher up the range the 1.3-litre TCe 130 petrol is provided developing 128 bhp. The 1.3-litre TCe 150, on the other hand, kicks out 148 bhp and to munch more miles, the 1.5-litre diesel engine making 113 bhp or a 1.0-litre TCe 100 bi-fuel (petrol or LPG) can be chosen.