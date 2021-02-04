2021 Citroen C5 Aircross Exclusive Walkaround Video (India)

Here, we take an objective look at the design of the recently-unveiled Citroen C5 Aircross, along with its spec sheet

Citroen recently unveiled the C5 Aircross in India, ahead of its launch in March 2021. This upcoming SUV will be Citroen’s first product in our market, and will be sold via the brand’s ‘La Maison Citroen’ dealerships. We recently got our hands on one, and here, we have a brief walkaround of the vehicle.

Let’s take an objective look at the design of the C5 Aircross. At the front, there’s a pair of vertically-split headlamps, which integrate into the vertically-split grille. The upper portion of the headlamps consists of LED DRLs and LED turn indicators. The front grille gets chrome embellishments, and the Citroen logo is integrated into it. The fog lamps are positioned towards the bottom of the bumper.

At the sides, we see 18-inch alloy wheels, diamond cut with swirl pattern, which are shod with 235/55 tyres. The vehicle gets a dual-tone paint scheme (blacked-out roof), along with chrome outlining for the windows. At the rear, we see integrated dual exhausts on the bumper. The taillamps get rectangular LED elements, and the tailgate gets a ‘CITROEN’ badge, along with the brand’s logo.

The vehicle also gets plastic cladding all around, along with a pair of functional roof rails. Inside the cabin, soft-touch materials have been employed on the door panels, dashboard, and centre console. The vehicle gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Apple Carplay and Android Auto connectivity), a 12.3-inch fully-digital instrument cluster, and a multi-function steering wheel (with tilt and telescopic adjustability).

Other features on offer include push-button start/stop, electronic parking brake, driving modes, dual-zone climate control, rear AC vents, hands-free parking, auto-dimming IRVM, hands-free tailgate, panoramic sunroof, and disc brakes on wheels. The second row gets modular seats for three, with reclining feature.

The vehicle offers 580 litres of boot space, which increases to 1,630 litres with the rear seats folded. The Citroen C5 Aircross is powered by a 2.0-litre, inline-4, turbocharged diesel engine, with 177 PS and 400 Nm on tap. It comes paired to an 8-speed automatic gearbox, with paddle shifters behind the steering wheel.

You might have noticed that we’ve refrained from sharing our own opinions about the vehicle. We shall share those during our complete drive review very soon, so stay tuned to Gaadiwaadi.com.