2021 BMW X1 Spotted Testing With A Rather Smaller Front Grille

The test mule of the 2021 BMW X1 indicates the presence of a smaller front grille alongside other cosmetic updates

BMW’s latest crop of launches including the new 4 Series has been dominated by the rather controversial bigger kidney grille. However, the next generation X1 does not appear to have one as it begs to differ, courtesy of the spy shots caught on camera. The entry-level luxury crossover was wearing heavy camouflage on its test runs and the design seems to be unfinished yet with a smaller front grille.

The X1 has been in production since 2009 and it received a generation shift in 2015. The second-gen X1 is being sold over the last five years and the upcoming model comes on the back of regular change in customer trends and the competition getting tougher. The test mule was caught alongside the iX3 prototype as you could see in the images and it denotes a range of styling updates.

When the test mule evolves, we will have clear picture of what is in the pipeline. Until then, let us examine what we have with us. The front end of the third-gen BMW X1 has its kidney grille being concealed and its size does look smaller compared to the one in the F48. The redesigned headlamps will be accompanied by a clamshell bonnet with shoulder lines extending till the rear in an upward fashion.

We can also expect sportier bodily creases and an updated portion of the side profile towards the rear including a slight kink. At the back, the 2021 BMW X1 could get smaller windows, restyled tailgate, new tail lamps and bumper among other changes. In India, the BMW X1 is sold in four variants, priced between Rs. 35.90 lakh and Rs. 42.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

It currently derives power from a 2.0-litre petrol and Diesel engines and expect some form of hybridisation in the near future, mostly with the debut of the third generation model with seven- and eight-speed automatic transmission choices. BMW’s recently unveiled facelifted 5 Series and 6 Series GT could be launched in India sometime in 2021.

Before them, the 2 Series Gran Coupe is expected to arrive later this year. Likely to be priced between Rs. 32 lakh and Rs. 38 lakh (ex-showroom), it will act as the brand’s least expensive car domestically as it is underpinned by the FAAR front-wheel-drive architecture shared with Mini models, offering better cabin room.

The next-gen BMW X1 could be launched in India next year while the all-electric iX1 is also in the works with tweaked styling.