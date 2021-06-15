2021 BMW S1000R Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 17.90 Lakh

2021 BMW S1000R gets visual updates and is claimed to be the lightest motorcycle in its segment; comes with a host of electronic aids

Following teasers, BMW Motorrad has today announced the launch of the mighty S1000R in the domestic market and is priced at Rs. 17.90 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India) for the Standard variant. The new litre class motorcycle competes against Kawasaki Z H2, Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RS and Ducati Streetfighter V4. It gets a host of changes in its latest iteration along with mechanical updates.

As for the design, the BMW S1000R ditches the asymmetrical headlamp in favour of a single-piece LED unit as in the BMW F900R and the overall look has become sharper courtesy of the redesigned fuel tank, belly pan, body panels and radiator guard. At the rear, the resemblances with the S1000RR faired motorcycle is clearly visible and both share the same exhaust unit as well.

It is underpinned by a new lightweight chassis and the powertrain is also brand new. The 999 cc inline four-cylinder engine is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 165 horsepower at 11,000 rpm and 115 Nm of peak torque delivered at 9,250 rpm. The powertrain is 5 kg lighter than its predecessor and is linked with a six-speed constant mesh transmission as before.

The German manufacturer claims that the S1000R is the lightest motorcycle in its class and the entry-level trim tips the weighing scale at just 199 kilograms with the power-to-weight ratio at a staggering 0.82 hp/kg. The top-spec variant is even lighter with the presence of carbon-fibre hoops and forged wheels. Just as any other BMW high-end motorcycle, it features an assortment of electronic aids.

The 2021 BMW S1000R comes with Dynamic Traction Control, ABS Pro with banking angle optimization, three riding modes Rain, Road and Dynamic, configurable Dynamic Pro mode with settings such as Riding Modes Pro enabling functions like Engine Brake along with Engine Drag Torque Control and Power Wheelie.

The Dynamic Brake Control (DBC), on the other hand, supports the rider during emergency braking conditions. The 2021 BMW S1000R also boasts a 6.5-inch TFT display and a list of optional accessories is available in the Pro and Pro M Sport variants that cost Rs. 19.75 lakh and Rs. 22.50 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India) respectively.