2021 BMW M340i Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 62.90 Lakh

2021 BMW M340i comes equipped with a 3.0-litre six-cylinder twin-turbocharged petrol engine; produces a maximum power output of 374 hp and 500 Nm

BMW India has consistently been widening its local portfolio and more recently, the 3 Series Grand Limousine was launched with a starting price of Rs. 51.50 Lakh (ex-showroom). Before which the 2 Series Gran Coupe petrol version, the 2 Series Gran Coupe Black Shadow, X3 M and the X5 M Competition strengthened the lineup.

The popular 3 Series range has today witnessed the addition of an M Performance variant. Christened the M340i, it is priced at Rs. 62.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and has become the first M Performance model hitting the local assembly lines in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The brand will introduce more locally-produced models to attract a large band of customers.

The 2021 BMW M340i has notable differences compared to the performance-based BMW M3, which develops a maximum power output of 510 horsepower in its Competition pack specification. The M340i comes equipped with a 3.0-litre six-cylinder inline twin-turbocharged petrol engine, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The powertrain is good enough to generate 374 horsepower and 500 Nm of peak torque and the transmission channels power to both the axles through an xDrive AWD system. Internationally, BMW sells the M340i with an RWD configuration, and it gets mechanical upgrades such as M Sport differential, M Sport brake system, M Sport exhaust, etc.

In the domestic market, the BMW 3 Series is retailed in three variants namely 330i Sport, 330i M Sport and 320d Luxury Edition and the M340i has joined the fray. Besides the 2021 BMW M340i, a new X3 M40i xDrive variant will also be launched in India and it will be positioned below the X3 M.

The equipment list of the new range-topping BMW M340i comprises a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with the latest iDrive tech, LED headlights, LED taillights, automatic climate control system, digital instrument cluster, ambient lighting function, reverse parking camera, steering wheel with mounted controls, gesture control and more. It will be interesting to see how the BMW M340i performs in the domestic market in terms of garnering sales volumes and the company is expected to further expand its entry-level premium lineup in the near future.