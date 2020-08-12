2021 BMW 545e xDrive Is The Brand’s Fastest PHEV

The new BMW 545e uses the same powertrain as the 745Le – a 3.0-litre 6-cylinder engine and an 80 kW electric motor

The 2021 BMW 5-series (facelift model) was recently revealed by the Bavarian carmaker, and alongside it, the 545e xDrive was also showcased. The 545e is the plug-in hybrid model of the 5-series range, and after the discontinuation of the i8, the newest 5-Series PHEV is the fastest hybrid model in the company’s range.

Recently, more details about the 545e XDrive have surfaced online, including its specifications and performance figures. The car will be powered by a 3.0-litre, turbocharged, inline-6 petrol engine, which can generate a maximum power of 286 PS and a peak torque of 450 Nm. This powerplant comes paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission and a synchronous electric motor, which generates 109 PS and 250Nm.

The combined output from the hybrid powertrain is rated at 394 PS and 600 Nm, and the power is sent to all four wheels via BMW’s ‘xDrive’ AWD system. The same hybrid setup is also used in the 7-Series, in the 745Le LCI. That said, the 5-Series is lighter and much more compact than the 7-Series, resulting in a much better performance, as mentioned earlier.

The 545e can reach 100 kmph from a standstill in just 4.7 seconds, and has an electronically limited top speed of 250 kmph. The 12 kWh battery used by in the car is capable of delivering a maximum driving range of 57 km on purely electric power, which although not much, is quite impressive. In EV mode, the top speed is restricted to just 140 kmph, to prolong the battery’s charge.

Also, the car will come standard with BMW eDrive Zone system, which switches to EV mode when the car enters a low emissions area, which is a useful feature for European markets. BMW has also stated that it will continue development of petrol and diesel engines that incorporate 48 Volt mild-hybrid system, in order to reduce emissions on the rest of its car lineup as well.

With the introduction of the 545e, BMW 5-series now has a total of five plug-in hybrid variants – 530e, 530 xDrive, 530e Touring, 530e Touring xDrive, and 545e xDrive. The 530e models employ a smaller petrol engine (2.0-litre inline-4, with 186 PS and 255 Nm), which delivers a combined power and torque rating of 252 PS and 450 Nm.