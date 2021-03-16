2021 Bentley Bentayga Facelift Launched In India At Rs. 4.10 Crore

2021 Bentley Bentayga facelift gets a host of design revisions and new features as well as technologies; powered by a 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine

Bentley has today announced the launch of the Bentayga in the domestic market under the British brand’s new Beyond100 business strategy. Built on the popularity of the first-generation model, which was responsible for more than 20,000 unit sales worldwide, the new Bentayga is priced at Rs. 4.10 crore (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

The price is subjected to exchange rate fluctuations and options and is now available for reservations through the sales team in Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad. The exterior design adopts Bentley’s styling DNA giving a muscular and elegant appeal while the interior features all-new seats and trims, and increased rear legroom as well.

The cabin features a new 10.9-inch screen with high-resolution graphics and increased connectivity options courtesy of the latest technologies. It also boasts of a dark tinted diamond brushed aluminium finish trim (a first for Bentley) along with standard Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, new navigation with satellite maps and online search compatibility.



The expanded suite of My Bentley connected services in the Bentayga uses an embedded SIM card. As for the performance, the 2021 Bentley Bentayga comes equipped with the same 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 petrol engine developing a maximum power output of 542 bhp and 770 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission sending power to all four wheels.

Bentley has refined the Bentayga over the year and the facelift for 2021 is part of the mid-cycle refresh. The most distinctive of changes is at the rear as the brand added full-width oval-shaped LED taillamps identical to those in the third-generation Continental GT as the Bentayga has been brought more in line with the design language available in the GT and the latest Flying Spur sedan.



Up front, every panel of the 2021 Bentley Bentayga has been redesigned for a cleaner appearance as the more upright matrix grille is larger while the new LED matrix headlamp tech includes the signature Bentley design inspired by cut crystal glassware. The more muscular front bumper is accompanied by heated windscreen wipers with 22 washer jets in each arm.

Other highlights are newly designed wheels, relocated license plate, wider rear track by 20 mm for improved dynamics, new centre console and steering wheel similar to the Continental GT, rear seats with ventilation in five-seater configuration, new touchscreen remote control tablet for the rear seat passengers, USB-C data ports, wireless phone charger and the legroom increased by up to 100 mm.

It will be interesting to see whether the plug-in hybrid Bentayga and the 6.0-litre W12 equipped Bentayga Speed will be introduced in India or not in the near future.