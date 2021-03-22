2021 Audi S5 Sportback Launched In India At Rs. 79.06 Lakh

2021 Audi S5 Sportback comes equipped with a 3.0-litre turbo six-pot TFSI petrol engine developing 345 bhp and 500 Nm

Following a set of teasers, Audi’s India division has today announced the launch of the S5 Sportback in the domestic market and is priced from Rs. 79.06 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). Bridging the gap between the regular A5 sedan and the performance-spec RS5, the Audi S5 Sportback takes on the recently launched BMW M340i and it boasts of a number of premium features.

In the international markets, the 2021 Audi S5 Sportback derives power from a 3.0-litre V6 TDI turbocharged petrol engine producing a maximum power output of 342 bhp and 700 Nm of peak torque. The most powerful diesel engine from the Ingolstadt brand is equipped with a 48 V mild-hybrid system and it is claimed to accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in just 4.9 seconds before topping out 250 kmph.

However, as for India, the 3.0-litre turbocharged six-pot TFSI petrol engine is utilised pumping out a maximum power output of 345 bhp and 500 Nm, and it can achieve zero to 100 kmph in 4.8 seconds in India. It is fitted with a 12 V mild-hybrid system and is hooked with an eight-speed automatic transmission sending power to all four wheels through the signature Quattro AWD system.

Audi has made available different drive modes with this powertrain such as Comfort, Dynamic, Individual and Auto and based on the surface conditions they can be engaged depending on the driver’s preference. The 2021 Audi S5 Sportback has a striking exterior and it really builds on the A5 with an assortment of visual upgrades including the signature single-frame front grille with S5 badging.

Some of the design highlights are integrated sharp LED Daytime Running Lights, muscular bonnet, large alloy wheels, sloping roofline, quad exhaust pipes, sleek LED taillamps, boot integrated spoiler, elegant character lines and so on. The luxury sports sedan is brought into the country via CBU (Completely Built-Up) route.

As for the interior, the 2021 Audi S5 Sportback features a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity as well as Bluetooth and voice recognition, 12.3-inch digital cockpit, flat-bottom steering wheel, multi-zone automatic climate control, ESP with TC, autonomous emergency braking, leather seat upholstery, massaging seat function, wireless charging pad, etc.