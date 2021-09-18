2021 Aprilia SR 160 Spotted On Test With All-Digital Instrument Console

2021 Aprilia SR 160 has been spotted with a fully digital instrument cluster, revised body graphics and updated tail lamp; no performance changes are expected

Aprilia India expanded its premium portfolio recently with the debut of the RS 660 and Tuono 660, priced at Rs. 13.39 lakh and Rs. 13.09 lakh respectively (ex-showroom). But it heavily relies on the sales of its scooter lineup. Earlier this year, reports surfaced on the interweb indicated that the updated version of the SR 160 is in the development.

Standing in line with the speculations, the test mule of what appears to be the updated Aprilia SR 160 has been caught on camera revealing some of the key details. The biggest upgrade will more likely be the availability of an all-digital instrument cluster, as the existing model only uses a semi-digital unit. It looks to be the same unit borrowed from the SXR 160 and SXR 125.

Another revision is the redesigned LED tail lamp cluster with X-shaped graphics. The prototype wore camouflage concealing some of the body panels but we can expect minor design changes to stretch the lifespan of the existing generation SR 160. The model year update may also give way to new colour schemes and updated graphics to inject a fresh vibe into the mix.

With no performance changes expected, the 2021 Aprilia SR 160 will more likely continue to be powered by a 160 cc single-cylinder air-cooled three-valve engine producing a maximum power output of 10.84 bhp and 11.6 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a CVT automatic transmission. Currently, the scooter is priced between Rs. 1.09 lakh and Rs. 1.16 lakh (ex-showroom).

The upcoming model is expected to go on sale in the coming weeks taking advantage of the positive buying sentiments that generally exist amongst customers during the festive season, and it could command a slight premium over the outgoing model. It will be suspended on telescopic front forks and monoshock rear suspension with 220 mm front disc and 140 mm rear drum brakes.

It will stay put with a set of 14-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamp, single-channel ABS system, a six-litre fuel tank, 780 mm seat height, and 122 kilograms kerb weight in the updated model.