2020 Yamaha YZF-R3 Unveiled; Gets Two New Colour Options

The 2020 Yamaha YZF-R3 gets two new colour options, no changes made to the engine

Yamaha has taken the covers off the 2020 YZF-R3 for the global market recently. The motorcycle has received only a few cosmetic updates while there are no other mechanical changes under the skin. The updated YZF-R3 now gets two new colour options – icon blue and midnight black.

The 2020 Yamaha YZF-R3 is still powered by the same 321cc, liquid-cooled, inline 2-cylinder engine. The unit paired with a 6-speed gearbox produces about 41bhp of peak power at 10,750rpm and a peak torque of 29.6Nm at 9,000rpm. The motorcycle gets a slipper clutch as standard with the 6-speed gearbox.

If we talk about its styling, the updated YZF-R3 takes its styling inspiration from MotoGP YZR-M1 and it is sleeker and gets a more aerodynamic design compared to its predecessor. The motorcycle features a dual-LED headlamp setup which adds a sporty appearance to the front profile.

There is also an active central air intake positioned in between the headlamps that direct air to the engine for cooling. The updated motorcycle gets a new full digital instrument cluster with white backlight display. The updated instrument cluster provides some additional important information like gear position, fuel capacity, water temperature, trip meter, a digital clock, and a real and average fuel economy to the rider.

The 2020 Yamaha YZF-R3 relies on an inverted telescopic fork at the front and a preload-adjustable monoshock absorber at the rear. The suspension setup has been designed for a wide range of road conditions. The motorcycle relies on a 298mm disc brake at the front and a 220mm disc brake at the rear to bring it to a halt.

A dual-channel ABS is also offered as standard for the safety of the rider. The fully-faired sportsbike has been fitted with a stylish 10 spoke aluminium wheels that have helped in reducing additional weight and improve suspension responsiveness and refined handling.

Yamaha will likely introduce the new YZF-R3 in India in 2020 after the BS6 emission norms are implemented in the country. Once launched, the R3 will rival directly against the likes of the Kawasaki Ninja 300 and the KTM RC390.